Swara Bhasker Looks Regal In This Bronzed Make-up And Jazzy Bun

Swara Bhasker latest photoshoot for Aza fashion magazine is nothing short of regal. Swara has a sassy quality in her and more often than not we see her in some boss-lady, casual or fun avatar. But, in this bronzed make-up, we have a look that is elegant, poised and befitting any wedding occasion you might want to attend. Let's take a closer look at Swara's make-up now.

The first thing that we noticed about her make-up look is the flawless base. Kudos to the make-up, Sara Capela for creating such immaculate base. The next thing you would notice is the oh so stunning golden highlighter grazing her cheekbones and forehead. The highlighter is not blinding but it gave a sheen to the look that you can't just miss. What makes the highlighter pop out is the bronzing and contouring done to perfection.

The eye make-up look is nothing over the top. It is a black smokey eye which is then extended to a winged eyeliner at the outer edges. The shaped and filled-in eyebrows complete her eye look. The rich brownish copper matte lipstick finishes off the look and gives the look its royal touch.

Her hair for the shoot was done by the hairstylist, Justine Rae Mellocastro and it truly was a hairdo that oozed grace and we highly recommend giving this hairdo a try. Elaborating on the hairdo, it was a low bun with some hair at the front curled in loose waves and framing one side of her face.

Touching briefly on her attire, she wore a black and grey embellished saree. She accessorised the look with a chunky oxidised silver necklace and a gold ring.

Swara looked nothing less than charming in this avatar with a make-up look that we would so like to give a try. What do you think about her look? Did you find it as elegant and fascinating as we do? Do tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

