Just In
- 3 hrs ago Taapsee Pannu's Latest Dresses Prove That Her Fashion Game Is Unique And Awesome
-
- 4 hrs ago Ananya Panday’s Blue-Red Printed Combo Dress Or Nude-hued Separates, Which Outfit Did We Like More?
- 4 hrs ago Airport Diaries: Nora Fatehi, Taapsee Pannu, Kajol, And Sophie Choudry Stylishly Slay Casual Outfits
- 5 hrs ago 7 Effective Natural Remedies To Help Treat Oedema
Don't Miss
- Sports Why join Anushka's name with selectors: Kohli on Engineer's tea claim
- News J'khand Assembly polls: 64.12% votes cast in first phase of polling in 13 constituencies
- Movies Pati Patni Aur Woh Actress Bhumi Pednekar’s Response To A Twitter Marriage Proposal Is Hilarious
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Delivers Record Breaking 20 Million Cars In 37 Years: Only India Carmaker To Achieve T
- Technology Here's How You Can Pronounce Correctly With Google
- Travel 10 Mobile Apps That Every Solo Traveller Should Download
- Finance This Stock Is Seen As A Multibagger: Here's Why?
- Education 63% Increase In Indian Students To UK: UK Immigration Statistics
Swara Bhasker Looks Regal In This Bronzed Make-up And Jazzy Bun
Swara Bhasker latest photoshoot for Aza fashion magazine is nothing short of regal. Swara has a sassy quality in her and more often than not we see her in some boss-lady, casual or fun avatar. But, in this bronzed make-up, we have a look that is elegant, poised and befitting any wedding occasion you might want to attend. Let's take a closer look at Swara's make-up now.
The first thing that we noticed about her make-up look is the flawless base. Kudos to the make-up, Sara Capela for creating such immaculate base. The next thing you would notice is the oh so stunning golden highlighter grazing her cheekbones and forehead. The highlighter is not blinding but it gave a sheen to the look that you can't just miss. What makes the highlighter pop out is the bronzing and contouring done to perfection.
The eye make-up look is nothing over the top. It is a black smokey eye which is then extended to a winged eyeliner at the outer edges. The shaped and filled-in eyebrows complete her eye look. The rich brownish copper matte lipstick finishes off the look and gives the look its royal touch.
Her hair for the shoot was done by the hairstylist, Justine Rae Mellocastro and it truly was a hairdo that oozed grace and we highly recommend giving this hairdo a try. Elaborating on the hairdo, it was a low bun with some hair at the front curled in loose waves and framing one side of her face.
View this post on Instagram
Anyone else getting #misshavisham vibes or is it just me?? @dibzoo you genius!! Browse the @azafashions magazine at magazine.azafashions.com, or pick up a copy soon at the Aza stores. Outfit: Saree: @sue.mue Accessories; Ring @sangeetaboochra ; Necklace @karleofashion Photography: @gary_dean_taylor Stylist: @dibzoo Creative Direction: @gopalikavirmani Make-Up: @saracapela , Hair: @jrmellocastro PR: @think_ink_communications
A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on
Touching briefly on her attire, she wore a black and grey embellished saree. She accessorised the look with a chunky oxidised silver necklace and a gold ring.
Swara looked nothing less than charming in this avatar with a make-up look that we would so like to give a try. What do you think about her look? Did you find it as elegant and fascinating as we do? Do tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.
IIFA Awards 2019: Sara Ali, Swara Bhasker And Urvashi Rautela's High Buns Steal The Show