15 Celebrity-Inspired Valentine’s Day Make-up Ideas You Will Love

View this post on Instagram last night 🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️ @patrickta files 🧚‍♂️ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 11, 2019 at 12:12pm PDT 1. The Glow Baby Make-up Go nude and glossy with this glow make-up like Gigi Hadid. Put on some tan brown eyeshadow and lipstick. Add some wet and metallic golden eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.

View this post on Instagram 🐼 A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 1, 2019 at 8:13am PST 2. The Lit-From-Within Make-up You don't have to go extra this Valentine's Day. Alia Bhatt's nude and neutral lit-from-within make-up look is the perfect excuse to go the natural make-up route.

7. The Embellished Eye Make-up 7. The Embellished Eye Make-up Give the trendy creased eyeliner a graphic twist. Lucy Boynton's Golden Globes make-up is the perfect Valentine's make-up inspiration. Carve out the crease using a black gel or liquid eyeliner and add some glitter embellishments on the inner portion of the creased liner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:32pm PST 8. The Pop Of Colour Make-up Not a make-up person? Hina Khan has the perfect solution to make your Valentine's special. Just add a pop of the colour of your choice to the inner corner of your eyes. This might not be the most glamorous of looks, but with the perfect neon shade, it will make you stand out from everyone.

View this post on Instagram be first to get some of these pieces from our #savageXFentyshow at savageX.com exclusively on preorder @savagexfenty A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 22, 2019 at 9:56pm PDT 10. The Fuscia Monochromatic Look Rihanna's fuschia pink monochromatic make-up is the perfect OTT look for Valentine's Day. Swipe some fuschia pink to your eyelids, add a black eyeliner and coat your lashes with oodles of mascara. Add some glossy pink lipstick and you are good to go.

View this post on Instagram Glam time.. ✨ #selfie #inbetweenshots #thewhitetiger 💄 @uday104 Hair @susanemmanuelhairstylist A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 9, 2019 at 11:03am PST 11. The Deep Wine Lip Make-up Take the intensity a step further with Priyanka Chopra's wine lip make-up. Rich, intense and elegant- this is the perfect look for your special day. The key to balance the intensity is to keep the eyes bland with a hint of glitter on the inner corner of your eyes.

View this post on Instagram Ya could I get these to go? A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 6, 2019 at 7:09pm PST 12. The Red Lip And Blue Eyes Make-up Taylor Swift found the perfect way to sport a red lip look without it getting OTT. The hack? A splash of bright blue on your eyes. This look is sensual, romantic and beautiful.

View this post on Instagram 💐 #chhapaakpromotions A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 22, 2019 at 8:57pm PST 13. The Pretty Pink Make-up Is there any other day more worthy of the colour pink. With equal parts of pink on your eyes and lips, this make-up look is perfect to get into the vibe of Valentine's Day. Make this look even more special with some highlighter on your cheekbones and the inner corner of your eyes.

View this post on Instagram Thank you PCA’s for a very special night, feeling incredibly grateful A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Nov 11, 2019 at 4:07pm PST 14. The Orange Lip Make-up Ditch the red, embrace the orange and thank Zendaya later. An orange lip does not get the credit it deserves. It can instantly liven up your look. Keep the eyes bland, brush up your eyebrows and add the stunning orange shade to your lips.