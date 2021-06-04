Uttaran Actress Tina Datta Sizzles Up In Smokey Eye Makeup But Her Daring Lipstick Shade Steals The Limelight Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian Television actress Tina Datta, who essayed the role of Ichcha and Meethi in the popular show Uttaran, is setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures and we can't keep calm! The actress earned a lot of fame and recognition for her acting skills and now, it's her beauty, that has left her fans in awe. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you'll find that she has been sharing some fabulous pictures these days. But in one of the pictures, she was seen sizzling up in smokey eye makeup look with a daring lipstick shade that totally grabbed all our attention. So, let us take a close look at her makeup and discuss about it in detail for goals.

So, in her latest photograph, Tina Datta was seen exuding oomph as she posed with her wet hair and body. She was a sight to behold in her beautiful smokey eye makeup look. Her eye makeup was bold and dark, and the rest of the makeup was kept subtle and minimal to balance the overall look. However, her daring lipstick shade, stole the show.

To get smokey eyes, she first opted for brown eye shadow and applied it all over her lids. She kept the intensity of the eye shadow dark and blended it at the edges, to get a little smokey effect. The actress applied a thin black line on her upper lash line with black eye pencil and coated her eye lashes with oodles of mascara. Her lower waterline was marked by black kohl. She perfectly filled and defined her eyebrows and applied soft blush on her cheekbones. Her lips were another interesting factor, which totally stole the show. She glammed up her look with golden lipstick and took away the limelight.

The base of Tina's makeup was warm and dewy. With the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she contoured her forehead and cheekbones. Coming to her outfits, the actress sported a sleeveless plunging-neckline black garment and upped her look with multiple long golden neck pieces.

We absolutely loved this makeup look of Tina Datta. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tina Datta's Instagram

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 14:30 [IST]