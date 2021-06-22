Urvashi Rautela’s Glam Makeup And Twisted Hairstyle Make For A Complete Flawless Wedding Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Comes a wedding and we start searching for an ideal lehenga to make a statement in. There are hardly a very few of us who has our hairstyle and makeup sorted before the wedding day. We don't make many efforts in trying or finding good hairstyle and makeup ideas. That's the reason why we usually end up wearing the same hairstyle and makeup look at every wedding. But after today, you will not have to repeat the same look as we have got you covered with an amazing hairstyle and stunning makeup look idea.

Recently, Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela shared a few close-up pictures of herself on her Instagram feed, where she was seen sporting a super stylish twisted hairstyle and glam makeup look. The actress looked extremely beautiful and gave us major wedding goals with her gorgeous look. So, let us take a closer look at her hair and makeup game and discuss it in detail.

Talking about her hairstyle first, well, Urvashi Rautela sported a romantic twisted hairdo, which seemed perfect to pair with your mang tikka. To get her hairstyle, first part your hair from the centre and then pick a thick section of your hair from the top and tease it to give a puffed look. Now, start twisting the section, while bringing it back. Once you reach near the crown part of your head, secure it with bobby pins. Repeat the same steps on the other side of your hair as well. Once your twisted braids are ready, use a straightener to give a finishing look to your hair. Lock your hairstyle in place by spritzing some hair spray all over.

Coming to her makeup, Urvashi Rautela flaunted a glam makeup look and took away all our attention. She kept the base of her makeup clean and flawless with the perfect proportion of primer, foundation, and concealer. She sharply contoured her forehead, nose, cheekbones, and used oodles of highlighter to make her face look glowing and shiny. She opted for pink eye shadow and applied it all over her crease part, blended it well to get the softer intensity and drag the same eye shadow to her lower lash line too. Urvashi then picked the shimmering pastel pink eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and dabbed it all over her lids. She stuck the false eyelashes and coated them with oodles of mascara. Her lower waterline had black kohl applied that made her eyes look bigger. The diva blushed up the apple of her cheekbones with pink blush and went for nude-pink lipstick to elevate her look.

We absolutely loved this beautiful look of Urvashi Rautela. What do you think about her makeup and hairstyle? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 16:30 [IST]