Tips To Ensure Your Eye Make-up Stays Put In The Rains

Use A Primer We cannot stress enough on the importance of using an eye primer. It makes the application process smoother and also helps to increase the longevity of your eye make-up. The eyeshadow sticks to your primer and your eyeshadow is locked in place. If you do not specifically have an eye primer, your concealer can work as an excellent replacement for it. Just dab a little concealer all over your eyes before applying the eyeshadow.

Use Cream Shadow Powder eyeshadow are great to work with and create all kinds of looks. But it is the cream shadows that have the ability to survive the monsoon rains. So, as much as you can stick to cream eyeshadows. If you do not have a cream eyeshadow with you, mix some petroleum jelly with your powder eyeshadow to create your own DIY cream eyeshadow that will work just as great.

Pack Your Eyeliner With Eyeshadow Considering the weather, waterproof formula is going to be our go-to eyeliner. But, sometimes even that isn't enough. To make sure your eyeliner is absolutely budge-proof, use this simple trick of packing on black eyeshadow on your eyeliner. After your eyeliner dries down, using an eyeliner brush dab some black eyeshadow over your eyeliner with precision. It intensifies the pigment of your eyeliner and locks it in place.

Opt For Eyeliner Looks Have you ever tried using eyeliner to create your entire eye look? We are sure you must have tried it! A smart solution to making your look rain-proof is to use just the eyeliner pencil to do a smokey eye or an uncanny eyeliner look perhaps. If you want to be more sure, use a black eyeshadow to lock things in place just like you would with your eyeliner.