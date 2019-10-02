Navratri 2019 Day 4: Three Ways You Can Rock The Royal Blue Make-up Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Happy Navratri! From orange to red, we know the beautiful ladies in the town have been flaunting their stunning looks with varied colours. But hey, it's day four, and now it's time to play with royal blue colour. We often sport blue outfits, but have you ever opted for make-up in this stunning shade? If not, then today is the perfect day to experiment! After all, what better day to play with the colour than Navratri? So, if you are looking forward to sport royal blue make-up to complement your fashionable attire on the fourth day of Navratri, check out these glamorous looks and the tutorials on how you can rock it.

1. The Orange And Blue Eye Make-up

If you want to sport blue make-up without being extra dramatic, this one is perfect for you. It is the dual- hued orange and blue eye make-up look. So, let's recreate the look.

What you need

Concealer

Black eyeliner

Royal blue eyeshadow

Orange eyeshadow

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply some concealer over your lids, and blend it in with your fingertips.

Now take the orange eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on your crease. Blend it well.

Take the royal blue eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid.

Drag this eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Take the black eyeliner and apply winged eyeliner.

2. The Heavy Blue Eye Make-up

If you want to complement your royal blue attire with a matching make-up look, let your eyes do all the talking. Opt for nude or light lipstick and minimal base to highlight your eye make-up. So, to create the heavy blue look, follow these steps.

What you need

Concealer

Black eyeliner

Royal blue eyeshadow

Black mascara

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Kohl Pencil

Steps to recreate the look

Apply some concealer over your lids and blend it in using your fingertips.

Now, take the royal blue eyeshadow on the fluffy brush. Apply it all over your lid , dragging it on the outer area of your eyes as well. Layer the eyeshadow until you get the intensity that you desire. Blend it properly.

Also, drag the eyeshadow to the lower lash line.

Next, take the black eyeliner and apply a thin line on your upper lash line.

Now, take the kohl pencil and apply it on your lower waterline.

Curl your lashes properly and apply some mascara.

3. The Shimmer Eyeliner Look

If you are ready to experiment with royal blue make-up look, we suggest you to go dramatic and opt for shimmer eyeshadow with complementing lipstick. Here is how you can recreate the look.

What you need

Concealer

Shimmery royal blue eyeliner

Shimmery royal blue eyeshadow

Pink eyeshadow

Lip liner

Royal blue matte lipstick

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply some concealer over your lids and blend it in using your fingertips.

Now, take the pink eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well till just a tint of colour is left on the lids.

Next, take the shimmery royal blue eyeliner and apply a thick line on your upper lash line, creating a winged eyeliner.

Now, take the shimmery royal blue eyeshadow and apply it on your lower lash line to give it an exotic effect.

Line and define your lips with the lip liner.

Take the royal blue matte lipstick and apply it on your lips precisely.

And that's how you can rock the stunning royal blue make-up on the fourth day of Navaratri!