MTV VMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Rocked The Red Lip Make-up Look
The MTV Video Music Awards is always a treat for all the music lovers out there. This year's VMAs took place on Monday, 26 August. Fans love this award night not just because of the anticipation of the award winners but also because they get see their favourite artists perform. And Taylor Swift is at the top of that list. The stunning singer Taylor Swift set the red carpet on fire with a bold red lip make-up and her golden locks framing her face perfectly and opened this year's awards night.
Taylor Swift graced the red carpet in a short hot pink dress paired up with a blazer and black thigh-high boots and looked absolutely stunning.
Talking about her make-up, keeping the base fairly neutral, she topped it off with a bold red lip. A matte base with lightly-contoured and blushed cheekbones winded up her look. She kept the eye look simple and shimmery with a gold glittery eyeshadow applied all over her lid. She further styled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves with front bangsthat fell on her forehead.
Coming to the award ceremony, Taylor won two awards at this edition of the VMAs - Video of the Year and Video for Good. She performed on her recently released song lover for the night. While the Swifties loved her performance, many were upset with it and Taylor received quite a bit of backlash from the Twitterati. Here are some of the tweets.
Fix the sound clowns 🤡— Evelyn (@eveboriee) August 27, 2019
Thought it was just me, but that was terrible.— Kazza (@NKazza) August 27, 2019
While I am not a TS fan, she is talented and who ever was taking care of the sound did her no justice. She sounds far better than that.— Kazza (@NKazza) August 27, 2019
Keeping that aside, what do you think of her look? Share your thoughts about Taylor Swift's look in the comment section below.