ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MTV VMAs 2019: Taylor Swift Rocked The Red Lip Make-up Look

    By

    The MTV Video Music Awards is always a treat for all the music lovers out there. This year's VMAs took place on Monday, 26 August. Fans love this award night not just because of the anticipation of the award winners but also because they get see their favourite artists perform. And Taylor Swift is at the top of that list. The stunning singer Taylor Swift set the red carpet on fire with a bold red lip make-up and her golden locks framing her face perfectly and opened this year's awards night.

    Taylor Swift graced the red carpet in a short hot pink dress paired up with a blazer and black thigh-high boots and looked absolutely stunning.

    Talking about her make-up, keeping the base fairly neutral, she topped it off with a bold red lip. A matte base with lightly-contoured and blushed cheekbones winded up her look. She kept the eye look simple and shimmery with a gold glittery eyeshadow applied all over her lid. She further styled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves with front bangsthat fell on her forehead.

    Coming to the award ceremony, Taylor won two awards at this edition of the VMAs - Video of the Year and Video for Good. She performed on her recently released song lover for the night. While the Swifties loved her performance, many were upset with it and Taylor received quite a bit of backlash from the Twitterati. Here are some of the tweets.

    Keeping that aside, what do you think of her look? Share your thoughts about Taylor Swift's look in the comment section below.

    More TAYLOR SWIFT News

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 15:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue