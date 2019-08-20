ENGLISH

    Sunny Leone Spices Up The Basic Look With A Wild Cherry Lip

    By

    Sunny Leone is a woman of many trades. Sunny Leone's journey has been unique and she has created a specific identity for her in the magical industry of Bollywood. Not only has she mesmerised the audience with her performance on the big screen, but she also has won our hearts off-screen as well.

    A mom of three, Sunny Leone never fails to dazzle us. Sunny Leone who continues to be the topmost Google searched celebrities of India also has her make-up brand - Star Struck by Sunny Leone. An ardent user of social media, Sunny keeps her fans updated with her fast-paced life.

    She took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture that yet again mesmerised us. In the post, Sunny has kept her make-up minimal and used a hot pink lip to spice up the look. The lip shade that Sunny is flaunting is called wild cherry from her make-up line and that is what Sunny has captioned this post as.

    It’s a Wild Cherry kinda night! @starstruckbysl @dirrty99

    With slightly filled eyebrows and thickly lined eyes, Sunny is looking fresh and glowy in the post. Her shoulder-length rich and black tresses are styled in loose waves and add a charm to the look. While she, no doubt, looks stunning, you can take a cue from Sunny on how to spice up a basic and minimal make-up look. A bright and bold lip is a great way to amp up even a simple look. And if you're someone who still has not played with some bold lip shades, shed your inhibitions and give it a go.

    sunny leone makeup tips lipstick
    Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
