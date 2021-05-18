Summer Makeup Trends: Fiery Eye Makeup You Can Try This Season Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

From eye shadow palettes to skin-based products, makeup trends change from season to season. Since the summers are in the air, it's time to switch to the season-perfect shades and flaunt your beautiful skin in the most glamorous way. For all those who are not aware of, let us tell you that sunrises and sunsets are extremely photogenic this season, which makes the colour palette look good on everyone. However, if you are looking for a perfect eye makeup inspiration to flaunt, we got you covered!

Recently, popular makeup artist Nikki, shared a picture of a fashion model Josie Lane on her Instagram feed, in which she was seen sporting a fiery eye makeup look. The makeup was created from red eyeshadow palette and it looked super sharp and stunning. So, let us take a quick look at her complete makeup for summer makeup goals.

So, showing her amazing makeup skills, Nikki posted a close-up picture of Josie Lane, who was wearing a fiery eye makeup. Her eye makeup was created from red eye shadow and it covered her eye lids, crease, tear-ducts, lower lash line and a part of her cheekbones as well. She highlighted her lower waterline and upper lash line with teal-green eye pencil that elevated her eye makeup look. She kept the eyeliner a little winged with smudge to create an awesome effect. The artist coated the model's eyelashes with oodles of mascara that opened up her eyes and made it look bigger and brighter.

Coming to the rest part of her makeup, her eyebrows were kept thick and were properly defined and filled. To balance the look, she went for a nude pink matte lipstick and matching lip pencil to overline her lips. The base of her makeup was flawless. The luminous foundation added glow to her look. Her cheekbones were contoured while the high points of her face, her jawline, and her neck were sharply highlighted, using highlighter.

Talking about her hairstyle, well, it was spectacularly made by hair stylist Luke Pluck Rose. Her hair was tightly pulled back and tied into a high bun. However, the ends were kept loose to spruce up the style.

We absolutely loved this fiery makeup look. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram