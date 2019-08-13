On Sridevi’s Birthday, Remembering The Actress As A Connoisseur Of Beauty Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Some Souls are taken way too early and the ever dazzling Sridevi was one such soul. Born on August 13, she would have celebrated her 56th birthday this year. An icon, Sridevi had a grace that not many people can imbibe. Starting her career as a child actor, Sridevi stepped into mainstream cinema as a 'heroine' so elegantly and remarkably.

But that was not all that was remarkable about her. The shy and reserved actress was not only majestic on-screen but off-screen as well. A loving mother of two, Sridevi had a keen eye for beauty and embraced the ever-changing beauty trends with open arms.

From funky bun hairdos to acing various make-up looks, Sridevi knew how to use make-up as a tool to enhance the entire look. An ardent lover of sarees, Sridevi matched her sarees with low accessorised buns and when it came to western-wear, she had some fun high buns that you can take cues from. She rocked the loose waves and half updo's at various occasions as well.

Coming to her make-up, her usual choice of make-up was a minimal and subtle look, but every once in a while she amazed us with a bold lip and smokey eyes. Needless to say, the iconic beauty knew how to make an impact.

As we celebrate her birthday today, let's have a look at a few posts from the late actress' Instagram account that proves that Sridevi, indeed, was a connoisseur of beauty.