    Sonam Kapoor’s Half-winged Eyeliner For The Zoya Factor Promotions Makes Up For A Fine Office Look

    By

    Sonam Kapoor has pulled up her sleeves for the promotions of her upcoming movie The Zoya Factor. And with each promotional look, Sonam gives us a stunning make-up look. And for the latest promotional event of the movie, she took a rather subtle turn when it came to her make-up look. But as always, Sonam had an element in the look that made the look worthwhile- the half-winged eyeliner. It is a refreshing look that can make its way into your casual office wear make-up look. So, let's take a closer look into her look.

    Her choice of base was semi-matte that had the right amount of glow in it. Keeping the look minimal, she added a pink flush to her cheekbones. Her eye look was effortless with a metallic beige eyeshadow applied all over her lid. Her eyeliner, however, was the highlight of the look. She went for a thick cat eyeliner that started from the middle of the lid and then was dragged till half of the lower lash line. A coat of mascara rounded off her eye look.

    She paired this look with a light cherry lip shade and added silver highlighter to the high points of her face. Her hair was styled in a half updo with the hair curled in loose waves at the ends. She accessorised her hairdo with a back bow at the back of her head. Both her make-up and hairdo are office wear goals that we can carry effortlessly.

    Gucci gang. In @gucci and @louboutinworld for press yesterday. #thezoyafactor

    Coming to her outfit, Sonam went for a blue Gucci outfit that comprised of a printed blazer with matching flared pants. Overall, Sonam looked formal and formidable and this look is a winner for us.

    What are your thoughts about this look? Would you consider this make-up look and hairdo to wear at the office? Share your opinion in the comment section below.

