Shehnaaz Gill Rocks Eye-Soothing Pink And Bold Electric Blue Eye Makeup Looks; Which One Did You Like More?

Bigg Boss 13 participant Shehnaaz Gill has been grabbing eyeballs a lot these days with her beautiful makeup looks. The actress has shared some amazing pictures on Instagram, where she is seen flaunting her on-point makeup looks. Among all, the two looks that turned out to be the most impressive for us were her eye makeup looks in the tones of pink and blue. While in one picture, she exuded soothing vibes in her soft pastel pink eyeshadow, in the other, she rocked the electric blue eye makeup. So, let us take a closer look at her both makeup looks and find which one is prettier.

Shehnaaz Gill's Eye-Soothing Pastel Pink Eye Shadow

Shehnaaz Gill went with the trend and flaunted pastel eye makeup look, which was eye-soothing and pretty. She opted for pastel pink eye shadow and applied it all over her lids. She blended the eye shadow well to give a soft effect and highlighted the crease part with light tone eye shadow with glossy effect. Her lower waterline was softly kohled and she coated her eyelashes with a single coat of mascara. The oodles of highlighter on her forehead, cheekbones, and nose, glowed up her face. Shehnaaz blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink blush and opted for eye-popping bright red lipstick that matched with the colour of her outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill's Electric Blue Bold Eyeshadow

Shehnaaz Gill donned an electric blue shade stylish top and like her outfit, her eye makeup too gave the same electric vibes. She applied the electric blue-toned eye shadow over her eyelids and kept it dark and bold. Just above it, she applied a line of purple eye shadow and mixed both the tones well to give smokey effect. Next, the actress added a tint of soft blush to her cheekbones and rounded out her look with pink lipstick.

So, what do you think about these makeup looks of Shehnaaz Gill? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 9:00 [IST]