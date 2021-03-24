Rubina Dilaik Beckons Us To Try The Pop Colour Look As She Rocks Orange Eyeliner In The Latest Picture Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it with her work or with her stunning looks, Rubina Dilaik definitely knows how to keep the interest of her fans alive. The actress is daily coming up with some or the other reason to make headlines and we can't keep calm. First, she won Bigg Boss 14, then she got featured in a song Marjaneya, which made her fans go crazy and now she is all set to surprise them by making her return in popular daily soap Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

No doubt, the actress is on a roll on the career front but apart from it, it's her stunning make-up looks that continuously grab our attention. There have been multiple times when Rubina has set major make-up goals but her recent look is something which beckon us to try this spring season. In the latest pictures on Instagram, the actress is seen adding the pop colour to her eyes with orange eyeliner and we totally loved it. So, let us take a quick look at her make-up for beauty inspiration.

So, Rubina Dilaik shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram from the sets of a shoot, that caught our attention. In the pictures, she was seen rocking winged orange eyeliner like a pro and it suited her look. The eyeliner was bright in shade and thick in shape and she extended it to the outer corner of her eyes to create wings. However, she ditched kohl and eye shadow and instead upped her eye make-up look with a nice coat of mascara. Her brows were perfectly filled and well defined. A tint of soft blush and pink lipstick, spruced up her look. The diva's base was flawless and she looked beautiful. Her hair were given heavy curls and she let them open with side-partition.

Rubina's make-up and hair seemed absolutely perfect and all the credit goes to her hairstylist and makeup artist. The actress even thanked her team saying, 'Cheers! To my People who make me look good...Styled by: @ashnaamakhijani Outfit: @thecinnamonstitch @melange_pr Soupy curls by: @hairbyshardajadhav'. Coming to her outfit, she was seen sporting a knitted pink sweater with matching bottoms while the multiple bangles, upped her look.

So, what do you think about this look of Rubina Dilaik in orange eyeliner? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram