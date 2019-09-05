ENGLISH

    Sara Ali Khan Looks Radiant In A Pinkish Nude Make-up In Her Latest Magazine Cover

    By

    Sara Ali Khan graced the September cover of the Elle magazine and she looked absolutely radiant in the cover. The Simba actress who usually spots a monochromatic look went for a pinkish nude look for the cover photo. Her look was subtle yet eye-catching. Let's take a close look at the diva's make-up look.

    Her make-up artist for the cover, Namrata Soni went for a dewy and luminous base that added an element of glow to the entire look. She topped off the base with perfectly contoured cheekbones, jawline, nose and forehead and filled-in brows. The soft pink blush on her cheeks added a softness to her look. Her eye look was a soft pink-hued look. A pretty metallic pink eyeshadow was applied all over her eyelid. Thinly lined eyes and a coat of mascara completed her eye look. Her highlighter was on point with the high points of her face highlighted to perfection. She paired this look with a semi-matte pinkish nude lip shade that went perfectly with the whole look.

    View this post on Instagram

    🎀💓♠️🍦 Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @tarun_khiwal Styling: @malini_banerji (@alexandermcqueen �Art direction: @prashish_moore Writer: @nevillebhandara Hair: @danielcbauer Makeup: @namratasoni Production: @p.productions_ Assisted By: @saaniya07 (Styling), @aishh_b , @ananya_panigrahi (Intern)

    A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

    Sara's hairstyle was kind of vintage. She styled her long tresses in messy loose waves that added a semi-retro touch to the look. Sara wore a ruffled dress for the cover that was cinched at her waist and splattered with abstract pink, white and black designs.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 18:48 [IST]
