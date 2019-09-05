Just In
- 2 hrs ago Deepika Padukone Takes Our Breath Away As She Walks Down The Ramp For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
-
- 8 hrs ago Durga Puja 2019: Interesting Facts About Kumartuli, The Potters Colony Of Kolkata
- 8 hrs ago Post Trailer Release, Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Wardrobe Decoded
- 9 hrs ago Be Smart, Don’t Panic! How Men Can Answer These 6 Tricky Questions Asked By Women
Don't Miss
- Movies Mahesh Babu, Krishna And Gautham Ghattamaneni To Come Together For A Movie?
- News ‘Is their humanity dead’: Imran Khan questions world's silence over Kashmir issue
- Sports Ashes 2019: Smith's stunning double century puts Australia in command
- Technology Lenovo Tech Life IFA 2019: Motorola One Zoom Goes Official With Quad-Camera Setup
- Finance PSB Home Loans In 59 Minutes: Eligibility And How To Apply?
- Automobiles New Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X Spied Testing With Accessories: Specs, Features & Other Details
- Education Teacher's Day 2019: Google Tributes Teachers With Animated Doodle
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Sara Ali Khan Looks Radiant In A Pinkish Nude Make-up In Her Latest Magazine Cover
Sara Ali Khan graced the September cover of the Elle magazine and she looked absolutely radiant in the cover. The Simba actress who usually spots a monochromatic look went for a pinkish nude look for the cover photo. Her look was subtle yet eye-catching. Let's take a close look at the diva's make-up look.
Her make-up artist for the cover, Namrata Soni went for a dewy and luminous base that added an element of glow to the entire look. She topped off the base with perfectly contoured cheekbones, jawline, nose and forehead and filled-in brows. The soft pink blush on her cheeks added a softness to her look. Her eye look was a soft pink-hued look. A pretty metallic pink eyeshadow was applied all over her eyelid. Thinly lined eyes and a coat of mascara completed her eye look. Her highlighter was on point with the high points of her face highlighted to perfection. She paired this look with a semi-matte pinkish nude lip shade that went perfectly with the whole look.
View this post on Instagram
🎀💓♠️🍦 Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Photographer: @tarun_khiwal Styling: @malini_banerji (@alexandermcqueen �Art direction: @prashish_moore Writer: @nevillebhandara Hair: @danielcbauer Makeup: @namratasoni Production: @p.productions_ Assisted By: @saaniya07 (Styling), @aishh_b , @ananya_panigrahi (Intern)
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on
Sara's hairstyle was kind of vintage. She styled her long tresses in messy loose waves that added a semi-retro touch to the look. Sara wore a ruffled dress for the cover that was cinched at her waist and splattered with abstract pink, white and black designs.