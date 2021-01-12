Mehendi Wale Haath: Sanjana Sanghi Flaunts Her Glam Makeup Look At The Promotions And We Are Smitten! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Sanjana Sanghi is just a few films old but she has managed to earn name and fame with her gorgeous looks. Known for her flawless fashion and good looks, the actress has graced the cover of many big and popular magazines, where she has flaunted her many glam avatars. Sanjana is also an avid social media user and she keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous makeup looks.

The Dil Bechara actress is all set to mark her music video debut as Guru Randhawa's love interest in the upcoming song Mehendi Wale Haath, which will be released on 14 January 2020. To promote her first song, recently, the diva got decked up in a printed red saree and flaunted her glam avatar in a matching make-up. It was marked by red eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy red lip tint. She looked so beautiful and glamorous that we couldn't take our eyes off her. Take a look at the step-by-step guide below if you also want to nail the same look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Clear gloss

• Highlighter

• Red eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Black kohl

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Red lipstick

• Lip gloss

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer over your lids and under the eyes using the same beauty blender.

• Dust the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving to the eyes, take some red eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease. Blend well to avoid harsh line and to make it softer toned.

• Now, apply the same eye shadow all over your lids.

• Apply the clear gloss over your lids and on the tear-duct to get the glossy eye look.

• Apply some black kohl on the waterline.

• Next, apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Take the red lipstick and apply it properly on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Now, apply some gloss on your lips to make your pout look fuller and glossy.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

We absolutely loved this glam make-up look of Sanjana Sanghi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram