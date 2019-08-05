5 Minute Make-up: The Dual-Toned Metallic Eye Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

To create an astonishing make-up look you need at least an hour and a never-ending supply of make-up products! Do you believe that? Well, there are certainly some looks and certain occasions that demand that your complete time and attention. But let's be real, you don't need to look like a model straight out of a magazine cover while getting ready in the morning. When you're in a rush to reach your office, your college, a party or a casual day with friends, you need a quick make-up that won't require more than a few minutes and looks stunning as well.

And that isn't something too far stretched to think. You can create an absolutely stunning make-up look in just 5 minutes. The very talented make-up artist, Vincent Oquendo, recently uploaded a picture on his Instagram of make-up look that proves that you don't need to layer on make-up to look good. In the post, he's created a dual-toned metallic make-up look on the talented American actress, Joey King. Keeping the base minimal, he put metallic silver all over the eyelids and added a pop of colour at the outer corners of the eyes. While he used different combinations on both eyes, you can go for one combination in both eyes.

Here is how you can recreate this look.

The Dual-toned Metallic Eye Look

What you need

Tinted Moisturiser

Concealer

Metallic silver eyeshadow

Orange eyeshadow

Black eyeshadow

Mascara

Orange lipstick

Silver highlighter

Blush

Eyeliner

Beauty blender (optional)

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Setting spray

Steps to create the look

To provide an even tone to your face apply some tinted moisturised on your face. Blend it in well. Use upward circular motions of your hand to blend the moisturiser. You can use a damp beauty blender if you wish.

Apply a small quantity of concealer on your eyelids. Blend it in using your fingertips. This acts as an eyeshadow base and also helps to reflect the eyeshadow colour better.

Spray some setting spray on the flat eyeshadow brush, dip the wet brush in the silver eyeshadow and pack it all over your lid.

Take the orange eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it at the outer corner of one of the eyes. You can use multiple coats of the eyeshadow until you get the intensity you desire.

Moving to the other eye, take the black eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on the outer corner of the eye. Blend well and layer it on until you reach the desired intensity. You can also use the same eyeshadow for both the eyes if you feel comfortable with that.

Thinly line your upper lash line.

Apply the highlighter on the tip and bridge of your nose, the centre of your forehead and your cupid's bow.

Apply blush to your cheekbones to add some colour to your face.

To finish off the look apply the lipstick.