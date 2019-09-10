ENGLISH

    Rakul Preet Looks Phenomenal In This Glittery Black Smokey Eye Make-up Look

    By

    A black smokey eye look is a classic make-up look that is the go-to look for many of us. Despite being a staple look, most of us don't realise the potential of a smokey eye and the intensity and depth it can provide to your look. Rakul Preet, in her recent post on Instagram, adorned a glittery black smokey eye look and looked absolutely phenomenal. Let's take a closer look at her look.

    Rakul Preet kept her make-up the usual for the most part. A few touches here and there and intensifying the colours used made a lot of difference on how the look turned out. Her make-up artist, Chakravarthi Kadali went for a dewy and luminous base which was then sculpted with well-contoured cheekbones, nose and jawline. Her eye make-up was the star of the show which was a glittery black smokey eye. Filled-in brows, a glossy nude lip and highlighted high points of the face rounded off her look.

    Her hair was impeccably styled by the hairstylist, Tina Mukherjee in rich and voluminous loose curls that fell over one of her shoulders. She wore this look with a dark grey embellished saree. Her make-up complimented her look superbly and she carried the look effortlessly. We loved everything about the look.

    And if you loved the look as well and want to recreate it, here is how you can do that.

    About last night ❤️❤️. 👗 @taruntahiliani 💎 @jatinmorjewels 📸 @artem.enterprise Styled by @neeraja.kona Asst by @manogna_gollapudi makeup @chaks_makeup hair @tinamukharjee

    Rakul Preet's Glittery Smokey Eye Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Dewy foundation
    • Concealer
    • Setting spray
    • Contour
    • Brown eyeshadow
    • Black Eyeshadow
    • White eyeshadow
    • Glittery silver eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • Mascara
    • False eyelashes
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Glossy brown lipstick
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Face contour brush
    • Small contour brush
    • Setting spray

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Prime the T-zone of your face. This helps to cover the skin pores and the make-up to glide smoothly. Allow the primer to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.
    • Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes in an inverted-triangle shape and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.
    • Set the concealer with some setting powder to prevent it from creasing.
    • Dip the face contour brush in the contour palette and use it to contour your cheekbones and jawline.
    • Next, using the small contour brush, contour your nose with a very light hand.
    • Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Moving to the eyes, apply the brown eyeshadow all over your lid and blend well.
    • Now apply the black eyeshadow all over the lid. Blend well to get rid of any harsh edges. Layer on the eyeshadow until you reach the intensity that you desire.
    • Apply some white eyeshadow on the inner corners of your eyes.
    • Take the silver eyeshadow on a brush, tap off the excess and gently brush it over your eyeshadow.
    • Using the black eyeliner, tightline your eyes and line your lower waterline as well.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your eyeshade and stick a pair of false lashes to it.
    • Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • Finish off the look by applying the lipstick on your lips.
    • Spritz some setting spray on your face to keep the make-up in place.

