Disha Patani Shares Her Fresh Glowy Dewy Makeup Tutorial Video On YouTube And It's Quite Helpful!

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most inspiring personalities we have in the industry. Apart from entertaining us on-screen, she has a lot to treat her fans with. She is a brilliant dancer, fitness expert, and a big makeup enthusiast. The diva even runs her own YouTube channel, where she keeps sharing videos of her routines. On her fans' request, recently, the Radhe actress shared a makeup tutorial on how to ace the dewy no-makeup makeup look. In the video, she showed step-by-step procedure to get the perfect look. So, in this article, we have penned down all the steps Disha went through to get the look. Take a look as it's quite easy and helpful, especially for the first timers.

So, firstly, Disha Patani adviced her fans to hydrate the skin with moisturiser and sun-screen. She then started her makeup with a hydrating primer. Speaking about the benefits of using primer, she told us that it gives a very beautiful and subtle glow. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress applied primer all over her face and used her fingers to blend it in. She ditched the foundation and instead opted for another glow primer. She applied this primer on the high points of her cheekbones and her forehead and blended it in using the beauty blender. The primer really added shine and glow to her face. After she was done with the base, the diva applied the pea-size amount of concealer under her eyes and blended it out towards the outer corner using her fingertips. She also applied it on her eyelids as a base for the eye shadow.

For her eye makeup, the Baaghi 2 actress opted for a cream eye shadow palette. She took some amount of copper eye shadow on her fingertip and gently applied it all over her lid and crease part. For the inner corner of her eyes, she went for a golden shade eye shadow to add extra glow. She then went for an eye shadow topper and applied it on the center of her eyelid and on the outer corner under her eyebrow bridge. Next, the Malang actress picked a mascara and applied a nice coat of it on her upper and lower eye lashes. She then filled her brows with the help of an eyebrow pencil and went on to use a cream bronzer that had a beautiful sheen to it. She applied it on her cheekbones with the help of a brush. After this, Disha moved to blush and opted for a cream blush and the cream blush topper to give extra shine to her cheeks. To highlight her face, she picked the cream highlighter and applied on the high points of her face. Later, she used the setting powder to set her make-up in place. Moving to lips, she opted for a peachy-orange liquid lipstick. With the help of brush, she first applied some amount of it on the middle part of her lips and then she made use of her fingertips to spread it on the upper and lower part. Lastly, the diva picked a lip glow oil and applied it all over to hydrate and moisturise her lips and also to add some glossy look to it.

So, what do you think about this glowy dewy makeup tutorial by Disha Patani? Let us know that in the comment section.