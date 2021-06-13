Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 Stunning Eye Makeup Ideas From The Bollywood Beauty Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 13 May 1992, Disha Patani is a brilliant actress, amazing dancer, fashionable, and a makeup pro. Her love for makeup is known to all and her Instagram is full of new, trendy and unique makeup looks. She loves to experiment with different looks and her amazing skills prove that if not an actress, Disha Patani would have been a makeup artiste for sure. From soft pastel shades to bold smokey eyes, there's no makeup look that the Radhe actress would have not nailed. So, today on her birthday, we have got you covered with her 5 stunning eye makeup ideas for inspiration. Take a look.

1. The Dual-Toned Eye Shadow Look Disha Patani sported dual-toned shimmering eye makeup and looked glamorous as ever. She played with shimmering green and golden eye shadow shades. The golden eye shadow was applied all over on her lids and tear-ducts while the green eye shadow was applied on the outer corner of her eyes. She blended both the eye shadow shades well that gave an intense smokey effect. The Malang actress applied soft black kohl on her lower waterline and coated her eyelashes with mascara. Her nose and cheekbones were contoured and she wrapped up her look with pink lipstick. 2. The Bold Blue Smokey Eyes Disha Patani did self-makeup and rocked blue smokey eye look. To create the look, she opted for a metallic blue eye shadow and applied it all over her eyelids, crease part, and also to her lower lash line. She kept the intensity bold and dark. To create the smokey effect, she used black eye shadow and highlighted the outer corner of her eyes and lower lash line. With a nice coat of mascara on her eye lashes, the Baaghi 2 actress spruced up her eye makeup look. Her forehead, cheekbones, and nose were perfectly contoured and softly highlighted with highlighter. With her favourite pink lipstick, Disha rounded out her look. 3. The Eye-Soothing Lavender Makeup Disha Patani flaunted eye-soothing lavender eye makeup and we found it perfect for spring weddings. She dipped the flat brush in the shiny lavender eye shadow palette and went on to apply it all over lids, tear-ducts, and lower lash line. She kept the intensity soft on the middle part of her lids that gave a good effect. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress created geometric shape on the outer corner of her eyes with purple eye pencil. She applied a single coat of mascara on her eyelashes and softly contoured and highlighted her face. Disha opted for overline nude-pink glossy lips that totally complemented her look. 4. The Tri-Toned Eyeshadow Look Disha Patani tried gorgeous makeup look with three eye shadow shades and gave major party goals. She first went on to apply golden eye shadow over her lids, then she picked rose red colour to softly highlight the inner corner of her eyes. With blue eye shadow, she gave a smokey effect to her eyes. The actress stuck false eyelashes and coated it with oodles of mascara. She applied soft blush on her contoured cheekbones, and lastly balanced her look with glossy coral-red lips. 5. The Bright Golden Eyeshadow Disha Patani glammed up in a bright shiny golden eye shadow, which she applied all over her lids and on the outer corner of her eyes. She softly applied black kohl on her lower waterline and a single coat of mascara on her eyelashes. Her forehead, nose, and cheekbones were slightly contoured while oodles of highlighter, glowed up her face. Disha blushed up the apple of her cheeks with a tint of pink blush. The nude lip shade, topped with gloss, enhanced her glam makeup look.

So, which eye makeup look of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Disha Patani's Instagram

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 9:00 [IST]