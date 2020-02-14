ENGLISH

    Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Malaika Arora Looks Graceful In Sparkling Makeup!

    By

    Malaika Arora turned showstopper on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 on February 14 in a stunning red lehenga. She walked the ramp for the designer Varun Chikkilam who debuted at LFW this season. For the show, Malaika paired a gorgeous marron embellished lehenga with muted-pink makeup and looked sparklingly beautiful.

    Keeping the base dewy and flawless, she framed her face with sharply defined eyebrows. She opted for the monochrome eye look with a metallic pinch pink shade splashed all over her eyelids. The highlighted cheekbones and the bridge of the nose made the look subtle and surreal. She finished the look with a tint of pink on her lips. A messy low bun completed her look. We loved the whole 'cool vibes' element of the look. Malaika looked mesmerising as ever.

    Talking about the show, it was a spectacular display of Indian and Indo-western attire that featured pastel colours and embroidered patterns. All the models on the ramp donned neutral make-up looks that were accentuated by impeccably highlighted cheekbones and collarbones.

    So, what did you think about Malaika Arora's look at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020? Tell us in the comment section below.

