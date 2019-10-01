Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Make-up Tips You Must Know To Rock The Khadi Outfit Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated to signify the birth anniversary of one of India's most prominent and loved freedom-fighters- Mahatama Gandhi. He was a great preacher of khadi clothes and many of you might opt for a khadi outfit to honour and celebrate the great soul. So, why not add some charm to the beautiful khadi outfit with a stunning make-up look.

However, it is not that easy to dress a khadi outfit as you would think. There are certain things you keep in mind while doing make-up with a khadi outfit. These are small things that will make a huge impact on how the final look turns out. Let's look at what these make-up tips are.

1. Opt For A Luminous Base

The khadi is an attire that demands you to be subtle. But that doesn't mean you can be luminous. If you are applying foundation, opt for a luminous one. It adds a natural charm to the look and goes amazingly well with the khadi outfit.

However, remember not to go overboard with the foundation. Keep the base subtle, natural and luminous.

2. Fill In Your Eyebrows

Eyebrows can make such a huge change to the entire look that you would be surprised. Even if you don't wear any make-up, just filling-in your brows can make you look well put-together. So, take an eyebrow pencil that is close to your eyebrow shade and use it to define and fill in your brows.

3. Keep The Eyeshadow Subtle

You don't want to go over the top with the eyeshadow while rocking a khadi outfit. Keep the eyebrow subtle, nude and neutral. If you really want to dress up the look, apply a nude eyeshadow close to your skin tone all over the lid and gently top it off with silver shimmery eyeshadow.

4. Apply A Thick Eyeliner

A thick liner is a must when it comes to khadi outfit. Thick eyeliner not only complements the subtle eye look but the beautiful khadi outfit as well. Although, you don't need to wing it out. Just stick to the basic and thickly line your upper lash line with black eyeliner.

5. Curl Your Eyelashes

Love curling your lashes? Khadi outfit gives you the perfect opportunity to flaunt curled, fluttery lashes. It adds depth to your perfectly lined eyes and complements the entire look. So, curl the eyelashes and apply a nice coat of mascara to get the rich and voluminous eye look.

6. Give A Hint Of Colour To The Cheeks

Don't go heavy on the blush. Blush is such a make-up product that we tend to go heavy while applying it. But, your khadi outfit needs a subtle and natural make-up look. For that, just add a hint of blush on the apples of your cheeks and flaunt the flushed look.

7. Bold lips To Complement The Attire

The one element of make-up where you can go bold is your lips. A bold lip is perfect for the subtle khadi outfit. Khadi outfits come in pretty pastel and laid-back hues and as we have kept the whole look subtle, a bold lip is perfect for this look. Choose a deep red or maroon shade or any shade that complements your skin tone and see the difference that it makes to your look.

8. Remember To Put Bindi

Putting on the bindi is essential for a khadi outfit. It sort of binds the whole look together and gives such an awe-aspiring traditional touch to your look. So, whenever you wear a khadi outfit, always remember to finish the look by putting on a bindi at the centre of your forehead. A deep maroon bindi will go with almost every khadi attire, but you can also put on a matching bindi with your outfit and you will receive a few compliments for sure.

These were all the make-up tips you need to rock the khadi outfit. Hope this will help and encourage you to try khadi outfits and dress them up as well.