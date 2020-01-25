Republic Day 2020: 13 Elegant And Alluring Make-up Ideas For Everyone From Beginners To Experts

View this post on Instagram Republic day celebration starts..love India.. Follow swatidatta_insta #republicdayindia #republicdaymakeup #republicdaymakeuplook #makeupinspiration #makeupmotivation A post shared by Swati (@swatidatta_insta) on Jan 24, 2019 at 5:32am PST The Tricolour Eyeliner If you want a subtle look, create this tricolour eyeliner look. Using the orange eyeshadow or eyeliner, line half of your lid. Next, use the green eyeshadow or eyeliner on the other half and wind it at the ends. To add the white, line your lower waterline. Apply the blue eyeshadow on your lower lash line and wing it at the ends as well. Curl your lashes and apply some mascara to complete the look. Pair it with the lipstick shade of your choice.

View this post on Instagram Tri Color Look for Republic Day India! 🇮🇳 . #thebustlingbuzz #indianlook #womenterpreneur #republicdaymakeup #republicday #lovenation A post shared by Vinali Kodwani (@thebustlingbuzz) on Jan 23, 2019 at 4:18am PST The Tricolour Eyeshadow Another basic make-up look perfect for the beginners is this tricolour eyeshadow. All you need is tricolour eyeshadow, blue eyeshadow and a deep black eyeliner. Start with the green eyeshadow from the outer corner of your eyes and create a winged eyeshadow on the one-third of your eyelid. Next, apply the white eyeshadow on the centre of your lid and blend in the harsh edges. Cover the rest of the eyelid with orange shadow and again blend well to remove any harsh edges. Line your upper lash line and lower waterline using the black eyeliner and smudge some blue eyeshadow on your lower lash line. This make-up look is perfect for any Republic Day gathering you are going to attend.

View this post on Instagram 🇮🇳 Happy REPUBLIC Day 🇮🇳 . . . Eyebrows- @maccosmetics Eyeshadow- @morphebrushes 35C palette Liner - @nyxcosmetics_in white eyeliner Lips - @colourpopcosmetics x @kathleenlights #colourpopxkathleenlightsdreamst Rever @colourpopcosmetics Dr M @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina #abhlippalette primary white . . . . #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhlips #nyxcosmeticsindia #republicdayindia #republicdaymakeup #republicday🇮🇳 #republicdayspecial #republicday2018 #republicdayofindia #republicday2018🇮🇳 @brownbadnboujee A post shared by Shamvi/IndianMakeup (@shamvikrishnaofficial) on Jan 26, 2018 at 4:53am PST The Extravagant Tricolour Look If subtlety is not your forte and you are more of an OTT person, go for this extravagant tricolour make-up. Apply the orange eyeshadow on your crease. Don't hesitate to take it over the crease. This look allows you a lot of room to play with. Take the orange shadow to your inner corner and use it on half of your lower lash line as well. Next, apply the green eyeshadow on your eyelid, wing it at the outer corner of your eyes and drag it down to your lower lash line as well. Use a white eyeshadow to trace your crease and wing it at the ends. Line your upper lash line and lower waterline with black eyeliner. Put on some mascara and you are done with the eye look. Next comes the element that makes this look dramatic and extravagant- the lips. Outline your upper lip with orange lipstick and your lower lip with green lipstick and fill the inner portion with a white lipstick. While this look is not everyone's cup of tea, if you are feeling bold this Republic Day give this a go!