Make Lipstick At Home: Easy DIY Lipstick Recipe With Just Three Ingredients! Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

Are you interested in learning how to make lipstick at home? It is a relatively inexpensive method that allows you to expand your collection of lip colours.

First of all, the problem is, a lot of lip makeup products contain ingredients that can dehydrate your lips, which is why a whole lip care routine is necessary.

To curb this issue, you can try and make homemade lipsticks at home. Here's how to do it!

Chemicals and lead from low-quality products can cause darkening, lip discolouration, dry lips, etc. So, either you buy a good quality product or you make your own using ingredients you have lying around.

Yes, you heard me correctly, right from your kitchen! Making your own lipstick is fun because you can make the colours you want and save a lot of money.

This simple, chemical-free, cost-effective method will create a clear, smooth lipstick that is moisturising - all at your home. It's safe to use, as the ingredients that we will be using are all natural, so you can use it on your lips and skin as well.

Let's see how it's done now, shall we?

Step-By-Step Guide To Make Lipstick At Home

1. Ingredients:

The basic ingredients that are required to make an all natural lipstick are as follows:

Butter (you can either use shea butter, almond, mango or avocado) - 1 teaspoon

Beeswax or beeswax beads - 1 teaspoon

Oil (almond, jojoba, extra virgin olive oil) - 1 teaspoon

A microwave friendly bowl

An empty lipbalm or lipstick tubes.

2. Get some colours:

Just step into your kitchen and you'll be surprised to find out that your kitchen products can give you just the right shade of lipstick. Irrespective of whether it is red, orange, yellow, pink, etc., you can get it right in your kitchen.

Red and pink shade: You can get this shade with the help of beetroot powder or crushed beetroot chips.

Reddish-brown shade: In order to attain this colour, cinnamon powder will do the trick.

Dark and deep brown shade: Get this shade from the delicious cocoa powder.

Copper tones: Our everyday spice (turmeric) will do its magic.

Note: Since this product is all natural, all the colours will be mild and earthy.

3. Mix it all up:

Combine all of the ingredients, except the colours, in a microwave-safe bowl.

Heat this mixture in your microwave for 30-second intervals.

Stop and check between each cycle and see if the ingredients have melted or not.

Once all the ingredients have melted, remove the bowl from the microwave and stir the mixture properly.

If you don't have a microwave, then you can use the double-boiler method.

Take a thick and large pan and add 5 cm level of water into it and then heat it up.

Gently place all the ingredients, except for the colour, in a large vessel.

Now, stir and blend the ingredients.

Once the ingredients have been thoroughly mixed, you can choose your colour and add 1/4th to 1/8th teaspoon to the mixture, depending on how intense you would like the shade to be.

The first step is to add a little bit of colour, mix and stir, and then test. Repeat this process several times until you obtain the desired colour.

4. Final step:

Make sure that the mixture has cooled down before you pour it into the empty container or tube. Leave the lipstick overnight, making sure that the lid is secured properly.

Next morning, you can have your very own all natural homemade lipstick.

Today, DIY lipsticks are a thing. From vegan to all-natural, crayons and whatnot, the options are countless. All you need to do is have the raw materials to make these babies and get started.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 18:29 [IST]