    LFW W/F 2019 Day 3: Rakul Preet Sizzles In A Metallic Silver Look

    By

    Rakul Preet is on fire! Rakul Preet walked the ramp on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The De De Pyaar De actress turned showstopper for the designer Nachiket Barve. Rakul wore a stunning black jumpsuit with long sheer sleeves. The all-black ensemble was highlighted with some silver floral patterns throughout. She accessorised her look with a pair of big hoops and a silver clutch.

    Talking about the make-up, keeping the make-up mostly subtle, she added a touch of shine and shimmer to the look with a silver metallic eye look. Slightly filled-in eyebrows, flushed cheekbones and a glossy nude lip complimented her eye look perfectly.

    Her hairstyle was laid back and neat, accessorised with a floral band. Hair parted at the middle and kept at the back added finesse to the look. Well, Rakul has been giving us major beauty goals lately and this was another addition to the list. We loved the ensemble completely, from the attire to the make-up. Rakul's make-up wasn't something over the top, but it was what her attire needed to shine.

    This edition of Lakme Fashion Week has been a treat for the beauty and fashion lovers out there and is inspiring us to play with make-up without any inhibitions. What do you think? Did you like her look? Do let us know in the comment section below and stay tuned for more updated from the Lakme Fashion Week.

