LFW W/F 2019 Day 2: Beauty Highlights From The Day
So, we're done with the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. The second day of the gleaming fashion week was all about loving the ecosystem, laid back ensembles, the art of layering and the casual everyday looks. The designs put together by the talented designers exhibited how to funk up the everyday look. And we do appreciate the collection and the ideas.
Apart from the fashion aspect, day two did have some interesting and might we say uncanny take on the beauty aspect. Well, read on and you'll know what we mean!
The Eyebrows
Eyebrows seem to be a particular point of focus on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week. In the Corozo-Vegan Ivory Ka-Sha Show supported by Proecuador eyebrows made anon-you-face statement.They were huge, broad and black. Keeping the rest of the face bare and nude, the artist took all the attention to the eyebrows. The Anuj Bhutani show added a sparkling touch to the eyebrows.
Minimal Make-up
This seems to be a consistent trend throughout the fashion week. The choice of make-up is minimalist. Minimal make-up helps to give the designs the required attention and doesn't distract the audience. And that is how the minimal worked on day 2.
Accessorised Braided Hairdo
Braided hairdos aren't that unusual on the runway. But mixed with some groovy accessories it makes the look uncanny and one that isn't everybody's cup of tea. The Ka Sha show went a little overboard with accessories (well, it went perfectly with the aesthetic!). With the hair parted at the middle, the models had a chunk of accessories adding to the look. Aavaran Udaipur show kept it jazzy but not dramatic. The models had an accessorised rope braid falling at the centre of their face.
That's all folks! Now let's have a look at some staggering stills from day two of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019.