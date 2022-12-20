Just In
Less-Is-More Makeup Look: Get Khushi Kapoor’s Look In Few Steps!
Khushi Kapoor's Instagram feed is no less than a look book of the season. She effortlessly transitions between dainty midis and flashy sequins with tiny hemlines. Keep up with the latest trends with Kapoor's finest fits - whether you're out for brunch or a night out.
It's no secret that Khushi Kapoor can wear brunch dressing with ease without compromising on style - and in one such post, or more, Khushi is proving that less is more - with her makeup.
A cousin of the no-makeup makeup look, the less-is-more look is striking and subtle at the same time.
Less-Is-More Makeup Look: Get Khushi Kapoor's Look In 6 Steps
Here is a step-by-step guide for Khushi Kapoor's less-is-more makeup look.
Step 1: It is recommended that you start by hydrating the area around your eyes and then apply an eye cream to brighten it up.
Step 2: After that, apply a moisturiser to the face and neck in an even layer.
Step 3: Put a nourishing balm on your lips to keep them soft and moisturized.
Step 4: In order to apply the base, lightly stipple a layer of an illuminating foundation onto the face. Then, use a brush to buff the foundation into the skin. You can add more and build the coverage in the areas where it is needed. Apply a peachy colour correcting cream under the eyes, and then use concealer on top.
Step 5: If you have sparse eyebrows or gaps, use a brow pencil to fill in any of the gaps or sparse areas. Using a spoolie brush to brush through your brows, and then comb them through with a clear gel to hold them in place, Kapoor is using a neutral shade for soft definition around her eyes.
The subtle gold shade is used across the lids and inner corners of the eyes. The matte brown will be applied along the lower lash line as well as the outer corners of the lids.
Step 7: Then, add a hint of mascara to the roots of the top and bottom lashes, leaving the ends untouched.
Step 8: Make sure you apply a creamy highlighter along the high points of your face and blend it into your skin with your fingertips at the same time. Add a rosy blush to your cheekbones and blend in an upward motion from your temples to the top of your cheekbones.
Step 9: Remove any excess lip balm from your lips and apply a lightweight matte lip cream in a nude shade all over the lips and dab away any excess lip balm.
Step 10: Rather than using lip liner, you can lightly blur the edges of your lips with your fingertip or a small brush to make them look more natural.
Using a tapered brush, apply a light layer of translucent powder around the sides of the nose, the middle of your forehead, and any other area which tends to be oily throughout the day with a light layer of translucent powder.
While 10 steps may seem like a lot, it is NOT! Really!
