From Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor, Here Is A Look At Latest Make-up Looks From Bollywood Divas

Bollywood divas are a great source of inspiration for those looking for some make-up looks. Whether it is a regular day at the office, a chill shopping spree or a fun weekend party, you would get the make-up look that suits the occasion as you scroll through the Instagram page of these celebrities.

And so, we bring to you the latest mak-up looks worn by these divas so that you don't have to look any further for some make-up inspiration.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone posted on her Instagram her pictures from a photoshoot after a small gap. The theme of her make-up in the photoshoot seemed to revolve around the colour brown. She kept her base well dewy and bright with some bronzer grazed on her cheekbones and forehead. We loved the light pink blush on her cheekbones that was a contrast to the bronzed base and brightened up the look.

Her eye make-up was brown smokey eyes with the lower waterline and lash line lined with a brown shade. Her eyebrows were also evidently filled-in using a brown shade. Finally, a nude brown lip shade and some highlighter on the high points of her cheeks rounded off the look. She paired this make-up look with a messy braided bun.

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is busy promoting her latest movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh these days. She posted a picture on Instagram this Black Friday in a make-up look that we simply fell in love with.

She kept her base luminous and full coverage. Her eye make-up consisted of a metallic copper eyeshadow applied all over the lid and topped off with black smudged eyeliner. A brown eyeliner was smudged on her lower lash line and looked marvellous. She wore a subtle pink semi-matte lips shade and the high points of her face notched up the glamour quotient of her look.

3. Disha Patani

If natural glowing Goddess was a look, Disha Patani knows how to ace it. Disha posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram with a sunflower emoji as the caption and we couldn't help but think that was the perfect caption for her look.

Disha kept it bare and natural with the minimal make-up. Her make-up included filled-in eyebrows, nude pink lipstick and a stunning and blinding highlighter going from her cheekbones to the sides of her forehead the tip and bridge of nose made this look minimal and magical. This is a look that shows how stunning a highlighter can look on a bare face.

4. Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey, too, is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh these days. And for one of the promotional events, Ananya Pandey wore a make-up look that we bet you all will love.

She wore a dewy and luminous full-coverage base with a little blush on the apples of her cheeks and highlighter on her cheekbones, the tip and bridge of her nose and her cupid's bow. She kept the eye look minimal with a creamy beige eyeshadow applied all over her lid and a touch of silver glittery eyeshadow on the inner corner of her eyes. A swipe of mascara on the eyelashes and some brown eyeshadow smudged on her lower lash line concluded her eye make-up. She wore a glossy brown lipstick on her lips.

5. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is having the time of her life in Los Angeles where she is enjoying a vacation with her sister, Rhea Kapoor. And Sonam has given us quite a few beauty and fashion goals on her holiday trip. In her latest post on Instagram, Sonam is wearing a bronzed make-up look.

She went for a bronzed make-up base with her cheekbones, nose and jawline contoured to perfection. The filled-in brows add some depth the look. Her eye look is simple and monotoned with a creamy mauve eyeshadow applied all over her lid. The eyeshadow is then topped off with a crisp winged eyeliner. The precisely lined lower waterline pulls the eye look together. The look is finished off with a semi-matte mauve lipstick.