Merry Christmas! 8 Last-Minute Gift Ideas For The Beauty Lover In Your Life
Christmas 2020 is here and we know you are excited as we are! While you are all set for the celebrations to begin, we hope you also have your gifts ready to surprise your loved ones with. If not, don't worry, there are still some options left. While it's too late to order anything for arrival at this point, but there are surely some amazing gifts you can buy at your nearby shops or stores. Remember, nothing can make a girl happier than make-up products. From eyeshadow palette to lipsticks to cute accessories, there are plenty of gift options for your make-up lover friend. Here we have curated the list of 8 last-minute gift ideas. Take a look.
1. Eyeshadow Palette
Eyeshadow palettes are something for which we can say, the more the merrier. No matter how many eye shadow palettes, a girl own, it's never enough. So, what better way to surprise your girl friend with than to add another palatte to her beauty gift. From mattes to metallics, there are variety of eye shadow palette available in the market, make sure you pick the right one.
2. Eyeliner
We all have a friend who never goes out of home without putting an eyeliner. From winged to cat eye, you would have seen her trying out nailing different shapes and designs. But now is the time you need to help your eyeliner-addicted friend to up her beauty game. While the black eyeliner do look classy, colourful eyeliner trend has taken over. So, why don't your gift her a set of colourful eyeliners?
3. Lipstick
Lipsticks are a girl's best friend. Whether they have put on their best dress or not, if they had their lipstick on, they definitely are ready for the party. From matte to glossy, while there are varieties of lipsticks, let's not forget the shade also matters. Because be it red or pink, your dear friend must be owning 5 to 10 shades of each colour already, So, make sure you pick the right type along with the right shade.
4. Makeup Bag
Your beauty-lover friend might own a plenty of makeup products, but when it comes to organizing them, it surely is a mess. From eyeliners to mascara to lipsticks to primer, girls keep putting it all together in one bag until it gets spoiled. So, a sectional make-up bag is the perfect and useful gift you can give to your friend.
5. Perfume
Perfumes are the most sought-after last-minute gift for every occasion. In fact, you don't have to find a big store if you want to buy it, you can even get it in your nearby small shops too. But since it's a present, it's better you pick a fancy perfume. Fragrance do matter but remember it's also the look of the bottle, that can impress her.
6. Skincare Product Hamper
Show some love and care by gifting your friend a hamper with good skin care products. Eyeliners and lipsticks are great but skincare product hamper is something, which will not just bring a smile on your friend's face but also help them in maintaining their hygiene. A hamper with moisturiser, lip balm, cleanser etc., is the best and ideal gift.
7. Hair Styling Tools
If you have a hair enthusiast in your friend's list, gift them a branded hair styling tool to help them get the flawless locks in under 10 minutes. From straightener to curler to blow dry machine, you can gift any styling tool to her and she will be the happiest person on earth.
8. Cute Accessories
We have saved the best gift for the last. Straighteners and perfumes might look fancy and expensive gifts but a bunch of cute accessories will make her even happier. Some girls love small and cute things and when it comes to fancy earrings or pretty hairbands, it will surely take away your girl's heart.
So, which gift idea did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Merry Christmas!