Katrina Kaif & Ananya Panday Will Convince You To Try Hot & Sizzling Pink Lip Shade Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

If you think the shade pink is overrated, think again! This cheerful and exhilarating shade can instantly lift up your spirits and your make-up look in an instant. And while we are gravitating towards more nude and red lip make-up look, we shouldn't forget the charm of pink lip shade. It just brightens up your face. And through their latest Instagram posts, Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday are sure to convince you to try the pink make-up look.

While Katrina's look is more of hot pink and semi-matte, Ananya wore a rather glossy and peachy pink make-up look. But both of these are equally stunning. Here is a closer look at both of these looks.

Katrina Kaif's Hot And Pink Lip Look

Katrina Kaif, who has recently launched her own make-up brand, Kay Beauty is posting a lot of amazing make-up looks to promote her brand and this was one of them. In the post, Katrina can be seen wearing a luminous base with perfectly blushed and highlighted cheekbones. Her eyebrows are defined and filled-in and her eyes are done in a brown soft smokey eye look.

The highlight of the look, however, is the bright and bold lip shade. Katrina is sporting a gorgeous hot fuschia pink lipstick and looking absolutely ravishing. This is a perfect date-night look for you that can be worn by ladies of all skin tones.

Ananya Panday's Juicy And Sizzling Peachish Pink Look

Ananya Panday is fast becoming a sensation in the magical world of Bollywood. With quite a few of her projects coming up, her Instagram feed is filled with exciting stuff. Recently, she posted a few pictures of herself in a pretty peachish pink make-up look and we are in love!

She kept her base fresh and dewy and her cheeks flushed. The intensely done eyebrows add a sharpness to the look and also provide a slight balance to the rouge theme going on. Her eye look is simple with a matte pink eyeshadow applied all over her lid. The highlighted placed perfectly at the high points of her cheeks provide a natural glow to her face. And then there are her juicy and sizzling lips that pull the whole look together. Ananya is wearing a glossy peachish pink lipstick. The whole look is somehow neutral and glamorous at the same time. We think this look is a great addition to your beauty arsenal and you should definitely bookmark this look.