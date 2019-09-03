Karisma, Katrina Or Kriti Sanon, Whose Ganesh Chaturthi Make-up Look Did You Like The Most? Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of welcoming Lord Ganesha to your home is a celebrated festival throughout the country and the Bollywood industry is no different. Every year this festival is celebrated by the B-town celebrities with full vigour and enthusiasm. This year, too, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated by the Bollywood divas in a grand manner.

Bollywood divas adorned some stunning ethnic avatars to celebrate this festival and showed us how to celebrate in style. So, we bring to you three best ethnic make-up looks from the Bollywood divas Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon. Take a look at these looks and tell us which one did you like the best.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor went for the minimalist ethnic look for the occasion. Her make-up artist Varsha Tilokani went for a dewy and luminous base. Her cheeks were flushed with a soft pink blush and she stained her lips in a glossy baby pink lipstick. She kept her eyes neutral and natural with thick winged eyeliner and precisely lined lower waterline. Filled-in brows and a red bindi on the centre of her forehead finished off her look.

She paired this look with a chic and sleek low bun accessorised with a gajra and looked absolutely gorgeous. She wore a hot pink floral saree for the occasion which she accessorised with some traditional gold earrings, ring and kadas.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif attended the festivities at the Ambani house in a pretty pastel outfit which she paired with subtle nude make-up. Keeping her base dewy and well-bronzed, Katrina went for a brown smokey eye look. She added depth to her eye look by smudging the brown eyeshadow on her lower lash line and adding volume to her lashed through a nice coat of mascara. The soft pink blush added some colour to her bronzed base and went for a pastel pink lipstick that complemented her outfit. She added an ethnic touch to her look with a light bindi on the centre of her forehead.

Her hair was styled in her usual style with side-parted straight and sleek hair falling over one of her shoulders.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon also attended the celebrations at the Ambani house and dazzled in a shimmery silver saree. Kriti choose a nude make-up look for the occasion and looked quite dazzling. Her make-up artist, Heema Dattani went for chocalate brown eye look that was a perfect contrast to her attire. Thinly lined eyes and a light coat of mascara finished off her eye look. Flushed cheeks, filled-in brows and nude brown lips rounded off her look. Kriti Sanon went the full traditional route with her hair styled in a low bun accessorised by heavy gajra.

So, these were the three make-up looks that outshined everyone this festive occasion. While all of these were amazing, we liked Karisma's look the most. It was fresh, light and refreshing and something that all of us can recreate and carry with ease.

What do you think? Which of these three looks did you like the most? Share your opinion in the comment section below.