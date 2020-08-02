Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other B-Town Divas- Inspired Make-up Looks For Rakhi Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Raksha Bandhan is the festival that celebrates the precious relationship of a brother and sister. Tying the thread around the brother's wrist, seeking a promise of protection, we girls like to do it the glam way.

This year Raksha Bandhan is a little more special. With the lockdown putting restrictions on a ton of things for our safety, it is even more important to celebrate our loved ones and the bond among siblings. So, even if you are celebrating the festival virtual way, getting all decked up will give you a break from the monotonous 'pyjama' routine and get you into the festive mode.

We get that it doesn't make sense to go full glam, you can make a minimalist look stunning by adding a little pop of colour. And who better than our B-town divas to get the inspiration from.

We searched through Instagram for you and found some amazing looks from your favourite celebrities that are perfect to flaunt this Rakhi.

Kareena Kapoor Who better than Bebo to teach you how to make your festive glamorous! Those of you girls who are high in eye make-up and love thickly kohled eyes, this make-up look is the one for you. Line your eyes, smudge that lower lashline, define your brows, and put on some glossy lipstick and blush, and you have an Instagram-worthy look for the day. Recommended Read: 7 Make-up Tips That Will Save You Money Ananya Panday Ananya Panday likes to keep it super-casual and neutral. But, she also knows how to make it glam when the occasion demands. Keeping it simple and sweet, fill-in your brows, line your eyes, put on some mascara, and then make it stunning with pouty red lips. Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif is the queen of subtle glam. This peach monochromatic make-up will go really nice with most of your ethnic outfits. You can also add a peach blush to your cheeks for a more ‘diva' moment. Irrespective of the shade, if you are wearing the traditional ethnic attire for the occasion, then you ought to go for a monochromatic look. It kind of balances the look. Recommended Read: Eyebrow Mapping Is The Latest Craze In Brow Town; Know What It Is And How To Do It At Home Malavika Mohanan We love every one of Malavika's look. She knows what she is doing when it comes to make-up. This one is probably the quickest and prettiest look you can put together for Rakhi. A pop of shimmery pastel pink on the eyes, matte pastel pink on the lips and lot of highlighter and you will have this stunning look for Rakhi that you won't stop with the pictures. You can even go with the same hairstyle. The loose curls make the look even more elegant. Karisma Kapoor If you are not big into make-up, a pop of colour is all you need this Rakhi. Karisma Kapoor is also someone who likes to keep the make-up neutral. But, with a touch of colour, you can make a huge difference to the look. We love how the electric blue winged eyeliner sprinkled fun to this super-casual and neutral look. You can do this with any shade of your choice. Match it with the shade of your attire or go for a contrasting shade, whatever floats your boat.