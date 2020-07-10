7 Make-up Tips That Will Save You Money Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Saving up makes the top 10 in the priority list of almost everyone. We promise ourselves to limit our expenses but the glamorous world of beauty sucks us right in and there go our plans to save up. We don't blame you. The awesome beauty products are enough to tempt even the saints and we are just beauty lovers, right?

Don't be disheartened. With some tricks and a little planning, you can save thousands of bucks and still look snatched. These tips won't tell you to cut on the products you need but to spend sensibly and make the best use of what you already have. So, if you are ready to be a mindful spendthrift, we present to you the best money-saving beauty hacks.

Do You Really Need It?

Many of our unreasonable beauty spends are on products we do not need or not going to use after the initial two or three times. Great marketing and lucrative packaging are to blame here. But when you are trying to cut down your expenses, you need to ask yourself, if you really need this product. Are you ever going to use it? If the answer is no, skip the temptation. This will not only help save your money but also prevent unnecessarily hoarding of products.

Test It Before You Get It Testing the products is a great way to save your hard-earned money. We often make mistakes in taking the right shade of lipsticks, concealer and foundation. That's means wastage of money and product. You can visit the stores and test if the shade is right for you. And don't worry, testers are safe to use in most of the stores and you must always wipe the product within a few seconds. You can also check the shade by asking a friend if they have the product you are looking for. 14 Amazing Make-up Tips For A Night Out Multi-Use The Products There is no set rule for using beauty products. You can always use a product for multiple things. For instance, if you don't use a blush regularly, instead of buying a blush you can use a peach or pink lipstick as your blush. You can use your lipsticks as your eyeshadow as well. This way you would not be tempted to but the products that you know you are going to use on a couple of times. Look For Affordable Dupes We always equate quality with money. But, that isn't always the case. There are many drugstore products today that are affordable and of good quality. If you see a celebrity wearing a beautiful shade of lipstick or eyeshadow, you do not need to buy the luxury product to get the look. Look for a drugstore product that will give you the same look without burning a hole in your pocket. Keep An Eye For The Sale Season Even after all the amazing dupes out there, some products you can not just find a replacement for. With online shopping being such a huge trend, sale season is our favourite. It is the perfect way to get the products without having to spend loads on one product. Add all the products you are looking to buy in your wishlist and wait for the sale season. As the prices drop, you can buy your favourite products without feeling guilty about it. Essential makeup tips for women above 30 Coconut Oil Is the Best Makeshift Make-up Remover If you are a regular make-up wearer, we know how fast you can go through make-up removers. Luckily, it is an expense that you can control. Coconut oil which is quite cheap and nourishing for the skin can be used as a make-up remover to remove even the most stubborn of products. Take some coconut oil on a cotton pad and use it to remove your make-up and wash your face with a gentle cleanser afterwards. Use The Products You Have In our frenzy for getting all the latest products and filling up our vanity and make-up bags, we do not use the products we already have. Make a commitment to yourself that you won't buy a product until you are finished with the one you already have. It might be a lipstick or a foundation. This will save you some bucks and ensure that all of your products get love.