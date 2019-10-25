Just In
Kalki's Stunningly Fierce Beauty Look For Bhram Screening Is Not For The Faint-Hearted
Kalki Koechlin is a force to be reckoned with. With her choices, whether it is regarding her career, her personal life or her beauty looks, she has always been an inspiration. And yet again, with her intensely fierce and stunning look for the screening of her web series, Bhram she made a strong case for a not-so-subtle make-up look.
Kalki, who is about to be a mother soon, wore a flowy and patterned maxi dress for the screening. Her make-up artist for the event, Angelina Joseph did a great job of giving her make-up look that was intense and well-balanced.
Her base was minimal with sharply defined eyebrows defining her face perfectly. Her eye look was pretty basic with a thick smudged out lower lash line. Lined upper lash line and a swipe of mascara finished off her eye look. But, what actually made a statement was her lipstick. Kalki wore a matte wine lips shade that matched with the colour of her attire. With a little highlight on the high points of her face and some blush on the apples of her cheeks, the look was finished.
Another element of her look which can't be ignored is her poufed hairdo that gave off major boss lady vibes. Her short shoulder-length hair was pulled at the back with a pouffe in the front. With chunky oxidised silver jewellery adorning her neck and wrists, this look was stunning. This look is a winner for us.
What are your thoughts on this look? Do tell us in the comment section below!