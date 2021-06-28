Janhvi Kapoor Gives Goals For Lazy Days In Messy Hairdo While Khushi Kapoor Glams Up In Glossy Makeup Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Kapoor sisters, Janhvi and Khushi are always on the top of their Insta-game. The duo is quite active on social media and they leave no stone unturned in impressing everyone in their own way. The beauties are known for their stunning hair and makeup looks but it's always interesting to see the two sisters giving goals in different glam ways. In her recent post, Janhvi Kapoor was seen giving goals for lazy days in her messy hairdo while Khushi Kapoor turned up the heat with her glossy makeup look. So, let us take a closer look at their gorgeous makeup and hairstyle and discuss it in detail.

So, talking about Janhvi Kapoor first, well in the picture, the actress was seen sporting a messy hairdo. Her hair was tied up into a messy bun while the soft curls upped the dramatic factor. The front side strands spruced up her look. On the makeup front, the Roohi actress wore the pink makeup look. She kept the base warm and it was marked by on-point contouring and a light coat of highlighter. Her brows were filled. Her eye makeup was highlighted by metallic eye shadow and mascara. She blushed up the apple of her cheekbones and elevated her look with pink lip shade.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor glammed up in a glossy makeup look. She sharply contoured her forehead, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were properly filled and she kept it thick. She applied black kohl on her lower waterline and oodles of mascara on her eyelashes. The makeup enthusiast highlighted her eyelids with fiery red eye shadow and coated it with clear gloss. Her cheekbones were marked by highlighter and she went for a red lipstick with lip gloss. Khushi left her side-parted voluminous tresses and looked stunning.

So, what do you think about this hairstyle and makeup look of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 16:30 [IST]