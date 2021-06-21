Khushi Kapoor Steals The Limelight With Her Stunning Look In A Pink Scrunchie, Pink Makeup, And Pink Nails Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after star kids, who has left everyone in awe of her beauty. The gorgeous star enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and her feed is a lot about makeup goals. She often makes headlines for her experimental makeup looks and there's no denying that she could turn out to be the next make-up artist in the industry. Whenever she posts a picture of herself, our eyes directly goes to her flawless makeup. Recently too, Khushi treated us with a fresh picture, where she was seen sporting the pink look that consisted of a pink scrunchie, pink makeup, and pink nails. So, let us take a closer look at her complete pink look and discuss it in detail.

So, in the latest picture, shared by Khushi Kapoor on her Instagram, she was seen flaunting an all-pink look and looking beautiful as ever. Talking about her makeup first, needless to say, Khushi sported pink makeup. She kept the base warm and minimal and slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline while oodles of highlighter, glammed up her look. Her eyebrows were well-filled and thick. She opted for pastel pink eye shadow and applied it all over her lids and to her lower lash line as well. Her eyelashes were coated with mascara and she wore a honey-coloured contact lens that brightened up her eyes and suited her. The oh-so-pretty star blushed up the apple of her cheeks and went for a glossy pink lip shade. She matched her pink makeup with peach pink nail polish, which she painted on her long sharp nails.

Coming to her hairstyle, Khushi wore half updo hairstyle. She pulled back the front part of her tresses and tied it into a high small ponytail with a pink scrunchie, that matched with her nails and makeup again. The brown highlights on her hair spruced up the look of her hair and we loved it.

Talking about her look, Khushi wrote, 'Me after listening to Ariana Grande for a day👀'.

So, what do you think about this pink look of Khushi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 16:30 [IST]