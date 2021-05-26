Khushi Kapoor Blossoms In The Trendiest Colour Of The Season - Lavender; Her Pictures In Floral Dress Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor has been creating quite a stir online for her stunning pictures. Known for her amazing makeup skills, the star kid has left everyone impressed and amazed with her fashionable choices too. She enjoys huge fan following on Instagram and to maintain that, she keeps treating everyone with her wow-worthy looks. Recently, Khushi caught all our attention as she wore the trendiest colour of the season, lavender and blossomed in it like a beautiful flower. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it for summer fashion goals.

So, in the latest set of pictures on Instagram, Khushi Kapoor was seen dressed in a half-sleeved deep-neck lavender dress, which was accentuated by intricate pretty pink and yellow florals and green leaves patterns. Her dress featured puffed shoulders and knotted detailing on the front while the thigh-high side slit, showed off her toned leg and added stylish quotient to her look. The social media sensation accessorised her look with a pair of delicate hoops, a pendant necklace, and a bracelet.

Being a big makeup enthusiast, needless to say, Khushi kept her makeup as amazing as her sartorial choice. With the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. She also bronzed up her face, that upped her makeup look. Filled thick brows, a nice coat of mascara, light eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, elevated her look. The diva parted her tresses from the side and brought it all to one side and let them loose.

We absolutely loved this dress of Khushi Kapoor, especially the colour as it was very soothing to eyes. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram