Jacqueline Fernandez Nails Pink And Blue Eye Makeup Looks, Which One Would You Like To Try? Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Makeup is a very important part of our look because getting it right can make us look even more beautiful while on the other side, even a single mistake can spoil your overall look. From the past few years, we have seen the celebrities paying extra attention to their makeup looks, even more than their fashion. If they are going out for a casual outing or an event, they might opt for a simple outfit but when it comes to makeup, they definitely add an unusual or eye-catching element to their look that makes them look appealing.

Recently, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez had a stunning photoshoot and she shared two different posts on Instagram, where she was seen nailing two different eye makeup looks. One was a pink eye look and the other was blue one. We loved her both looks but her one look is what that was pretty while the other one seemed bold. So, let us take a close look at her both makeup looks and find which one had what element in it.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Pink Eye Makeup Look

Flaunting her ethnic side in a pink and yellow embroidered ensemble, Jacqueline Fernandez went for the pink eye makeup look. She opted for pink eye shadow and applied it all over her lids, tear-ducts, and crease. The eye shadow was sparkling and her eyes looked more beautiful as she dragged it to her lower lash line. She further coated her eyelashes with mascara and blushed up the apple of her cheeks. Her brows were well-defined and pointed while with red lip shade, she wrapped her look. Jacqueline let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and adorned her hair with white flowers at one side.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Blue Eye Makeup Look

Jacqueline Fernandez made a bold statement with her dramatic blue eye makeup look. She opted for an aqua-blue hued eye pencil and applied a thin line on her upper lash line. She applied the same colour on her lower lash line as well, starting from the inner corner to the outer corner, keeping it thick and bold. On the eye shadow front, she went for a white-hued colour and blend it all over her lids. The Bhoot Police actress applied a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes and spruced up her look with nudish-pink lip shade and lip liner. She pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail. She donned a strapless black number and topped it off with a formal blazer.

So, what do you think about these makeup looks of Jacqueline Fernandez? Which one did you like more and would want to try out? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram