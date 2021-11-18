What Makeup To Wear With A Red Gown? Jacqueline Fernandez And Gal Gadot Can Gives Us Cues Make Up Tips oi-Devika Tripathi

We all love wearing red gown for it can make us look distinctive and confident in no time. Red is certainly an alluring hue to flaunt, if carried with aplomb and elegance. However, while you are dressed to kill in a red gown, your makeup should either complement or enhance the look. It's always tricky to wear the right kind of makeup with a red gown and we mostly end up ruining the whole look because the makeup tends to go a little overboard. With a red dress or gown, it can't be neither overwhelming nor underwhelming - the makeup should be just the right amount.

Having talked about the makeup problem that one can face with a red dress on, we have also mentioned the two makeup solutions. Yes, we recently saw Gal Gadot looking fabulous in that red gown in the poster look of her movie, Red Notice, which is trending in the top 10 list of Netflix India. Her slit, plunging-neckline gown was gorgeous and she pulled it off like a piece of cake. She accessorised her look with stunning diamond jewellery and her makeup look was minimally done. Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, wore a vibrant one-shouldered red gown by Marmar Halim for the Time Business Awards. Her dress featured Bishop sleeves and was accentuated by a deep slit. Her jewellery game was more dazzling with shimmering and colourful bangles, a pair of chic danglers, and a statement gemstone ring. Her makeup look was heavy but absolutely elevated her style quotient. So, in other words, we took inspiration from Gal Gadot and Jacqueline Fernandez for the kind of makeup, one should wear with a red dress.

Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez's makeup first, as we mentioned it was heavier than Gal Gadot's. Jacqueline, if you noticed in the picture, wore a vibrant red dress and had she sported a red or burgundy makeup look with this attire, it might have looked, as we say in a layman's language 'too much'. So, kudos to her makeup artist Shaan Muttathil for giving her look, pink touches. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones with a wet touch, and the eye makeup was about dark black eyeliner accompanied by shimmering pink eye shadow. The eyebrows were impeccably-brushed. Her pink makeup look was such, that it not only spruced up her look but also gave her look, a very mysterious touch. Also, if you are not sure enough about the makeup look that you should carry with red, you should opt for pink look. However, with Jacqueline, it seemed like a well though-out pink makeup.

Photographer Courtesy: SamArt

Gal Gadot wore a red gown but her gown was a bit darker, as compared to Jacqueline's. And with this dark red outfit that she donned for the poster look, the red lip shade notched up her look. Also, if you observed, she also went for a deeper matte red lip shade instead of a bright glossy red for the vibrant shade of red may not have gone too well with this look. This was the perfect shade of red that she wore. Adding to that, if Jacqueline's look was about wet glass touches, in Gal Gadot's case, except for her red lip shade, her makeup was subtle and somewhere nude. The contouring was done meticulously with just a dab of pink colour and the eye makeup with just a hint of dark kohl and eyeliner, balanced her makeup look. So, if you are planning on applying red lip shade with your red gown or dress, you can keep your contouring and eye makeup light just like Gal Gadot, so that your makeup doesn't look excessive. With this makeup look coordinated with the gown, Gal Gadot exuded boss lady vibes.

Picture Source: Netflix/Red Notice

They both sported side-swept buns and if your hair length allows you to, you can try out these buns with flicks hairstyles too with a red gown. So, whose red makeup look you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.