    Holi 2020: Jacqueline Fernandez's Holi Make-up Imbibes The Essence Of The Festival To The Tee

    By

    Holi, the festival of colours, is a day to let go of all our inhibitions and embrace the mess with open arms. It is not a day to keep calm. Bollywood Holi parties have become a huge thing in the last few years. The celebrities gather together in charming attires and celebrate this colourful festival. Jacqueline Fernandez attended the Holi party this year in a make-up look that perfectly imbibed the essence of this festival to the tee.

    Jacqueline, who wore a white lehenga with intricate green and red-hued thread work on the blouse for the Holi party, kept her make-up pastel and bright. The eye make-up was the highlight of her look. Keeping the lid bare, she put lavender eyeshadow on the outer corner of her eyes in a winged fashion. The inner corner of her eyes was highlighted with bright yellow eyeshadow. The same lavender shade was then used to line half of her upper lash line. The purple lip shade and blushed cheeks lent her look a radiant touch.

    Katy Perry And Jacqueline Fernandez Share An Adorable Twinning Beauty Moment

    Then came the sleek and shiny tresses side-parted at the front and curled in loose waves at the ends that made her party look even more dazzling. This look was well done and apt for the occasion.

    🌈 holi 💛💜💗💙

    How To Get Jacqueline's Holi Eye Make-up

    What you need

    • Concealer
    • Tan brown matte eyeshadow
    • Lavender matte eyeshadow
    • Yellow glittering eyeshadow
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Eyeliner brush
    • Black eyeliner
    • Mascara

    Steps to follow

    • Apply some concealer all over your lid and blend well using your fingers. This acts as your eyeshadow base.
    • Apply the tan brown eyeshadow on the crease using the fluffy eyeshadow brush. This acts as your transition shade and adds depth to your look.
    • Take the lavender eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it on the outer corner of your eyes in a winged manner going mid-way in the crease.
    • Next, apply the yellow eyeshadow in the inner corner of your eyes using the flat eyeshadow brush.
    • Line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.
    • On top of the black eyeliner, create a colourful eyeliner using the lavender eyeshadow and the eyeliner brush.
    • Put ample coats of mascara on your eyelashes to finish the look.

    Recommended Read: Re-create Jacqueline's Rosy Make-up This Festive Season

