Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Ciara, Karisma, Kylie & Kangana Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

A hairstyle can make or break a look. A hairstyle can add finesse and definition to the look and this is what the best beauty Instagram posts of this week certified. And the hairdo that is currently ruling the Instagram is the bob. Even the celebrities seem to love a chic bob.

This week on Instagram we saw Ciara and Kangana rocking a bob haircut. While Ciara's was a long bob, Kangana went for a short retro-type bob. Another hairdo that caught our attention was an elegant and dapper bun. When it comes to make-up, while the prevalent choice of make-up look seems to be the nude look, the craze for a colourful line and smokey eyes is still going hard. Read on to find out whose Instagram posts won our hearts and made into the best beauty looks of the week.

1. Ciara

Ciara made a strong case for a long bob this week on Instagram. With middle parted-hair and the bob framing her face perfectly she almost convinced us to go for the same look as well. Talking about her make-up in the post, it was a classic nude make-up look. With a well-sculpted face, brown smokey eyes and glossy nude lips, Ciara was looking stunning.

2. Karisma Kapoor

The next on our list is the beautiful Karisma Kapoor. This week on Instagram, Karisma flaunted a chic and stylist bun and we're crushing hard! Karisma adorned this avatar for Guinness book of world records event. Her make-up was fresh with bold pink lips and a colourful blue eyeliner.

3. Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian sisters always have something up their sleeves. While Kylie was busy celebrating her birthday, she and Kim announced the collab for their fragrance line. Not only they got the followers excited but the picture they posted was drool-worthy. In the post, both the sisters are wearing colourful smokey eyes. While Kim flaunted a hot pink look, Kylie went for a stunning blue look. Both Kim and Kylie paired their looks with loose waves.

4. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has lately been winning in the beauty game. This past week Kangana attended the success bash of the movie Judgementall Hai Kya in style. From her flowy dress to the vintage hairdo, everything was on point. She chose a monochromatic make-up look for the event and we don't think anyone could have carried the look as effortlessly as she did. She paired this make-up with a bob hairdo that gave her look solid retro vibes.

Here is how you can recreate Kangana's monochromatic make-up look.

That's all folks! These were the best beauty Instagram posts of the past week. Do tell us your favourite look in the comments below!