ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Ciara, Karisma, Kylie & Kangana

    By

    A hairstyle can make or break a look. A hairstyle can add finesse and definition to the look and this is what the best beauty Instagram posts of this week certified. And the hairdo that is currently ruling the Instagram is the bob. Even the celebrities seem to love a chic bob.

    This week on Instagram we saw Ciara and Kangana rocking a bob haircut. While Ciara's was a long bob, Kangana went for a short retro-type bob. Another hairdo that caught our attention was an elegant and dapper bun. When it comes to make-up, while the prevalent choice of make-up look seems to be the nude look, the craze for a colourful line and smokey eyes is still going hard. Read on to find out whose Instagram posts won our hearts and made into the best beauty looks of the week.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

    1. Ciara

    Ciara made a strong case for a long bob this week on Instagram. With middle parted-hair and the bob framing her face perfectly she almost convinced us to go for the same look as well. Talking about her make-up in the post, it was a classic nude make-up look. With a well-sculpted face, brown smokey eyes and glossy nude lips, Ciara was looking stunning.

    View this post on Instagram

    Today for the Guinness book of world records event🥇by #viphaircolourshampoo Outfit - @payalkhandwala Styled - @tanghavri MuH - @kritikagill

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

    2. Karisma Kapoor

    The next on our list is the beautiful Karisma Kapoor. This week on Instagram, Karisma flaunted a chic and stylist bun and we're crushing hard! Karisma adorned this avatar for Guinness book of world records event. Her make-up was fresh with bold pink lips and a colourful blue eyeliner.

    View this post on Instagram

    Wow the 3 most BEAUTIFUL scents are finally dropping!!! Kylie Jenner x KKW Fragrance collab launches Friday, August 23 at 12pm pst on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM @kkwfragrance 💗

    A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

    3. Kylie Jenner

    The Kardashian sisters always have something up their sleeves. While Kylie was busy celebrating her birthday, she and Kim announced the collab for their fragrance line. Not only they got the followers excited but the picture they posted was drool-worthy. In the post, both the sisters are wearing colourful smokey eyes. While Kim flaunted a hot pink look, Kylie went for a stunning blue look. Both Kim and Kylie paired their looks with loose waves.

    View this post on Instagram

    Retro queen in the house!! 🥰 . . . . Wearing @miumiu Shoes @chanel Neck piece @miumiu Photographer : @tushar.b.official Hair : @hairbyhaseena Make up : @chettiaralbert Styling : @stylebyami

    A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

    4. Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut has lately been winning in the beauty game. This past week Kangana attended the success bash of the movie Judgementall Hai Kya in style. From her flowy dress to the vintage hairdo, everything was on point. She chose a monochromatic make-up look for the event and we don't think anyone could have carried the look as effortlessly as she did. She paired this make-up with a bob hairdo that gave her look solid retro vibes.

    Here is how you can recreate Kangana's monochromatic make-up look.

    That's all folks! These were the best beauty Instagram posts of the past week. Do tell us your favourite look in the comments below!

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue