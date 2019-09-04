ENGLISH

    Ileana D'Cruz Stuns In Intense Make-up In Her Recent Instagram Post

    By

    Bollywood actress, Ileana D'Cruz have been the talk of the town because of her stunning looks and that's quite evident from her Instagram feed as she has been actively posting a lot of pictures. Recently, the actress posted a picture on her Instagram handle donning a peach-coloured outfit but what highlighted her pretty outfit was her intense make-up. Let's take a close look at her make-up which caught all the attention, shall we?

    So, Ileana looked extremely stunning in subtle nude make-up. The actress went for a luminous base that was marked by smokey eyes. She lined her lower waterline and upper lash line with a thick liner but her dark smokey eyeshadow gave an amazing effect to her eyes. She opted for a nude lip shade that complemented her peach outfit and let her heavily kohled eyes do all the talking.

    Her softly contoured nose, cheekbones and jawline highlighted and defined her face. She styled her hair in a wild messy hairdo with half of her hair falling over her shoulder while the other half kept at the back effortlessly flaunted her white hoops. A white glittering bracelet rounded off her look for the day. Overall, Ileana looked extremely gorgeous.

    So, what do you feel about her stunning look? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

      ileana d'cruz
      Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 12:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019
       
