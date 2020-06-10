Here’s What You Can Do To Prevent Thinning Eyelashes

Stop Rubbing The Eyes Rubbing the eyes vigourously is something we all guilty of. How many times have our elders told us to back off? Yeah, that's right! That is a great piece of advice. Rubbing the eyes vigourously tugs on the lashes causing to fall. As our lashes take time to grow back, this eventually leads to thinning lashes. Not only that, as the area under your eyes is quite sensitive, constant rubbing can lead to premature wrinkles and fine lines. So, if you are doing this, you need to stop ASAP. Recommended Read: Are You Too Making These Mistakes While Removing Make-up?

Give Your Lashes A Break From Mascara With our lashes naturally thin and dull, we depend on the waterproof and volumising mascara to do the heavy lifting aka shoot up our lashes to the roof. But, is that really doing anything for your lashes? Nope. The mascara we use not only contain chemicals but the rubbing done while trying to get it off also harms your lashes. If you have noticed your lashes thinning, take a break from the mascara for a while.

Use A Make-up Remover Meant For Eyes In the rush of getting the make-up off your face, we use whatever comes on our hands- whether it is a harsh make-up remover or plain soap and water. Avoid doing that. These are harsh on the eyes and often don't do a good job of removing the make-up. To keep your lashes strong and beautiful, use a make-up remover that is meant for your eyes. It is gentle on the skin and takes lesser time to get the stubborn eye make-up off your eyes.

Change Your Bad Make-up Habits Bad make-up habits are one of the major reasons for your thinning eyelashes. Make-up is not exactly nourishing for your lashes and certain careless habits can do long-lasting damage. First things first, get a good quality mascara. The cheap mascara that creates lumps on your lashes not only puts your lashes but your eyes also at risk. Another bad make-up habits of ours is to sleep with the make-up on. Leaving the make-up on the lashes for such a long duration put a strain on the roots and weakens it leading to thinning. Avoid rubbing or pinching your lashes while you have mascara on. Your lashes are vulnerable and prone to breakage with mascara on. And the last thing, do not use expired products on your lashes. Change your mascara after every 3 months to keep your lashes thick and strong.

Improve Your Diet To Beat The Lash Loss Lack of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet can also be the reason for your thinning eyelashes. With age the ability of our body to promote hair growth reduces. As such, a well-balanced diet is of utmost importance to keep us in good health and appearance. Make sure to include foods rich in vitamins, antioxidants and minerals to beat the lash loss.