Home Remedies To Get Thicker And Longer Eyelashes

Eyelashes are one of the most prominent features of the face and the condition of your lashes can either make your eyes appear fab or drab. Luscious and long eyelashes look striking, while thin-looking eyelashes look unattractive.

Women with thin and short eyelashes often rely on eyelash extensions to make their lashes appear thick and long. However, nothing beats the beauty of naturally thick eyelashes.

While there are plenty of prescription and over-the-counter options available for getting thicker and longer eyelashes, not all of them are known to work as effectively as traditional home remedies.

Listed below are some of the natural remedies that are popular for their efficacy in promoting the growth and thickness of eyelashes. You can use these home remedies from the comfort of home and get the kind of eyelashes that you have always yearned for.

Home Remedies To Get Thick And Long Eyelashes

1. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that possesses the ability to combat oxidative damage that is often considered to be responsible for the loss of hair. [1] Consumption of vitamin E supplement or topical application of vitamin E oil can help your eyelashes become healthy and thick.

Method of use

Squeeze out oil from a vitamin E capsule.

Submerge a cotton swab in the oil.

Use the cotton swab to apply the oil to the eyelashes.

Let the oil stay on for the course of the night.

Gently rinse your eyelashes in the morning.

Repeat this at-home treatment every day for achieving the desired result.

2. Coconut oil

Coconut oil repairs hair damage by reducing protein loss. It is a great source of fatty acids and can get easily absorbed in the hair shaft. [2] It can work wondrously on damaged and thin eyelashes.

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball in soapy water, take it out and wring water out of it.

Use the damp cotton ball to thoroughly clean your eyelashes.

Be gentle while cleaning to ward off breakage.

Dry off the eyelashes with a clean piece of cloth.

Use a cotton swab to apply coconut oil to the lash lines, both upper and lower.

Let it stay overnight and rinse it in the morning.

Daily application of this home remedy can yield the desired result.

3. Green tea

Green tea is an excellent source of polyphenols and antioxidants that allow it to stimulate the growth of hair. [3]

Method of use

Brew a fresh cup of unsweetened green tea.

Let it cool off before dipping a cotton swab in it.

Carefully apply the green tea to the upper and lower lash lines.

Allow it to stay for at least an hour.

Rinse off the lashes with normal water.

Repeat the usage of this remedy every day for effective results.

4. Castor oil

Castor oil is extracted from castor beans and is 90% ricinoleic acid. [4]

This is a compound that is often used for treating hair loss. [5] Usage of castor oil can promote the growth of your eyelashes and improve their appearance.

Method of use

Carefully clean your eyelashes with soapy water avoiding the eyes.

Gently pat the lashes dry.

Dip a clean mascara wand in castor oil.

Use the mascara wand to apply the oil to the upper and lower lash lines.

Let the castor oil stay on for the night.

Cleanse your eyelashes the following morning with gentle soap and water.

Repeat this remedy every day to get the desired result.

5. Lemon peel oil

Lemon peel oil act as an effective remedy for encouraging the growth of new hair. [6] This oil is easy to prepare and can help you get great-looking eyelashes.

Method of use

Peel a lemon and store the peels in a sealable glass jar.

Pour a little bit of olive oil into the jar.

Leave the lemons peels submerged into olive oil for the night.

Following morning, dip a cotton swab in the prepared lemon peel oil.

Apply the oil to the lash lines.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours before rinsing your eyelashes with gentle soap and water.

Use this home remedy once a day to get noticeable results.

6. Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly can effectively remove lice and nits from the eyelashes that affect its natural growth and beauty. [7]

Method of use

Dip a clean mascara wand in petroleum jelly.

Apply the petroleum jelly carefully to the eyelashes.

Allow it to stay for the course of the night.

Rinse your lashes with normal water the next morning.

Everyday usage of this remedy can help you get desired eyelashes.

7. Massage

Massage is a traditional remedy that has been around for ages. Regular massage can help the eyelashes grow luscious and thick. [8]

Method of use

Take a few drops of natural oil onto your palm.

Use your fingers to tenderly massage the oil to the eyelashes.

Massage your eyelashes once or twice daily to get great results.

8. Aloe vera gel

For ages, aloe vera gel has been used for treating various issues like loss of hair. The gel extracted from the aloe vera plant has been used is a storehouse of antioxidants and antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. [9]

These properties of aloe vera gel allow it to work wondrously on eyelashes. Its application can help your eyelashes grow thick and long.

Method of use

Extract fresh gel from an aloe vera leaf.

Dip a clean cotton swab in the aloe vera gel.

Cautiously apply it to the eyelashes.

Let it stay there for a couple of hours.

Rinse your eyelashes with normal water.

Use this remedy once or twice a day for getting the best results.

9. Lavender oil

Clinical studies have found that lavender oil can be used as a hair growth-promoting agent. [10] It contains various powerful compounds that enable it to promote the growth of eyelashes. When used in combination with a natural oil like coconut oil, the effect of lavender oil tends to enhance.

Method of use

Mix 2-3 drops of lavender oil with a ½ teaspoon of coconut oil.

Dip a clean mascara wand into the mixture.

Apply it thoroughly and carefully to the upper and lower lash lines.

Leave it on for an hour or two.

Use a gentle soap and water to rinse your eyelashes.

Repeat the usage of this remedy every day to attain effective results.

Tips To Maintain Long And Thick Eyelashes

Always wipe off make-up before going to bed as sleeping with mascara on can cause damage to the hair follicles and lead to thinning.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle and consume a well-balanced diet to promote the growth of eyelashes.

Minimize the usage of make-up tools like eyelash curlers as exposure to heat can cause irreversible damage to the health of the hair.

Regular cleaning of eyelashes is essential for warding off the loss of hair and preventing damage caused by external factors.

