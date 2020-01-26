How To Get Sonam Kapoor's Egyptian Goddess Make-up At Paris Fashion Week Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Sonam Kapoor has inspired a generation with her extravagant, subtle and sometimes uncanny beauty looks. A renowned fashionista, through her various appearances Sonam has proven her love for make-up as well. If there is one celebrity today that does not back out from experimenting with different make-up looks, it is Sonam Kapoor. And the Paris Fashion Week 2020 was a testament to that.

One of Sonam's appearance for the Paris Fashion Week reminded us of an Egyptian Goddess. She had this sun-kissed make-up look going on with sharp eyes and highlighted base that took our breaths away. It might be the dress, the jewellery or the whole set up for her photoshoot, but the golden diva vibes were real.

The make-up was a real winner for us. Taking a closer look at her make-up, you would notice that it is quite a wearable look. So, today, we take you through this make-up look step-by-step.

How To Recreate Sonam Kapoor's Egyptian Goddess Make-up

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Bronzer

Brown eyeshadow

Metallic copper eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black kohl

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Golden highlighter

Nude brown lipstick

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Bronzer brush

How to recreate the look

Dab the primer on the T-zone of your face for a smooth make-up application. Give it a few seconds to settle into the skin.

Apply the foundation all over your face and neck and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Conceal your dark circles and any blemishes using the concealer. Use the same beauty blender to blend it in.

Set the concealer immediately using setting powder.

Take some bronzer on a brush and use it to warm up your cheeks and forehead.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, apply the brown eyeshadow on the crease of your eyes using the fluffy brush. Blend well to remove any harsh edges.

Next, apply the copper eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat eyeshadow brush.

Apply the kohl on your lower waterline extending it a bit at the inner corner of the eyes. Tightline your eyes as well.

Thinly line your upper lash line, extending it also at the inner corner of the eyes and connecting it with the kohl applied in the previous step.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Finish off the look by applying the lipstick.

Set the make-up in place by spritzing your face with a few pumps of setting spray.