How To Get The Instagram Hottest Beauty Trend, The 'Lit-From-Within' Look Using Five Make-up Product

It is the era of Instagram. From what to wear to what make-up look to go for, we use the social media platform as our reference. #instagrambeauty has taken our lives by storm. Of all the crazy beauty trends, the natural make-up look that looks lit-from-within has been a craze on the gram. And that makes us wish we were blessed with glowing skin.

The desire for a flawless and glowing skin seems like a dream. Well, those familiar with the magic of make-up will tell you otherwise. Using the technique of make-up, you can fake the perfect glowing skin. And you don't even need tons of products as Instagram will let you believe. With just 5 very basic products, you can achieve the skin of your dreams.

The Products You Need

CC cream or foundation

Highlighter drops

Cream or powder highlighter

Cheek and lip tint

Setting spray

How To Get The Look

Step 1- Add the highlighter drops to your cc cream or foundation

Take the cc cream or foundation on a glass palette or the back of your hand and add a few drops of liquid highlighter to it. Mix it together using a beauty blender or a foundation brush.

For a more natural look, go for the cc cream but if you have any marks or pigmentation, the foundation will be perfect to give your skin the flawless feel.

Step 2- Apply the blend to your face

Now dot the foundation and liquid mix all over your face and neck. Blend it in using a damp beauty blender or a brush. Take your time blending the product it. The more you blend the more natural look you will have.

Step 3- Blush up your face

Next, you need to add the colour back to your face. Apply the lip and cheek tint on the apples of your cheeks and your lips. This will give you a flushed looked that gives a youthful touch to the look.

Step 4- Highlight the high points

This is the main step that will define the look. Take some highlighter on the brush and apply it on the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow. You can be as subtle or as hard on the highlight as you like. For the natural look though, we suggest you keep it subtle.

Step 5- Set the face

The last step will cement the look for you and lock everything in place. Spritz some setting spray on your face and let it dry. It will mesh everything together.