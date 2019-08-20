ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kim Kardashian’s Fuchsia Pink Or Kylie Jenner’s Ocean Blue, Which Neon Eye Look Would You Go For?

    By

    The Kardashian sisters are always on top of the beauty game. Whether it is starting a new trend or hopping on the band-wagon of new trends, they own it like a boss. But these sisters don't create a buzz just because of that.

    Both Kim and Kylie have their respective beauty brands that seem to be doing exceptionally well. While Kylie delves into make-up and skincare products, Kim also has dived into the world of fragrance. With KKW fragrance, Kim has a variety quite a collection of fragrances under her brand. And she's all set to add another jewel to this. But this time it is a special collection. For her new fragrance line, Kim has collaborated with Kylie.

    A few days ago, Kim and Kylie revealed the launch of this collection through Instagram and this time again Kim announced the launched dates with another Instagram post in which both the sisters are wearing colourful neon eye make-up and looking absolutely stunning. While Kim went for a fuchsia pink colour, Kylie chose an electric blue.

    In the post, Kim mentioned their respective favourite fragrance and how excited she is about this launch. She wrote, "Kylie's favorite is the nude bottle, I think mine is the pink! She's been wearing my perfumes forever so this collab is extra special because I know how much she loves the process. Finding her perfect scent was impossible so we narrowed it down to her three favorites!"

    View this post on Instagram

    Kylie’s favorite is the nude bottle, I think mine is the pink! She’s been wearing my perfumes forever so this collab is extra special because I know how much she loves the process. Finding her perfect scent was impossible so we narrowed it down to her three favorites! Kkwfragrance.com Aug 23rd.

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    While it got us excited for the fragrance launch, what got us hooked is their neon make-up in the post. Neon make-up is the latest beauty trend and might have interested you as well. And if you need some inspiration, you wouldn't get one better than this. That being said, let us decode their eye look for you.

    The Neon Eye Look

    What you need

    • Concealer/ Eye primer
    • Fuchsia pink/teal blue eyeshadow
    • Purple/ blue neon eyeshadow
    • White eyeshadow
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Black eyeliner
    • Mascara

    Steps to recreate the look

    • To prime the eyes, apply some eye primer or concealer all over your lid and blend well.
    • Take the fuchsia pink/ocean blue eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Also, take the colour over your crease and make sure to blend it well.
    • Now take the purple/blue eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on your crease. This help to deepen and define the eye look.
    • Use the eyeliner to tightline your eyes.
    • Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes and you're done!

    More KIM KARDASHIAN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue