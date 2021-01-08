Hina Khan Shares Make-Up Tutorial On How To Get Glam Winter Party Look On Her YouTube Channel; Video Inside! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Popular Indian Television actress Hina Khan needs no introduction. If you have been following her on social media, you would definitely know that the actress has mastered the art of nailing different make-up looks. From acing different eyeliner colours to nailing smokey eye shadow, her eye make-up looks have always been on-point and that's the reason why she is the major beauty inspiration for all of us.

Hina also keeps sharing skincare tips and tricks along with make-up videos on her YouTube channel, which has turned to be very helpful for all the girls in the town. After posting winter skincare tips, recently, Hina came up with a nice and easy make-up tutorial video on how to get glam winter-perfect party look. So, take a look at the video and read the step-by-step process as we decode her look for you.

So, Hina Khan firstly, hydrated her face by spritzing some rose water. She then let her skin absorb the rose water for a couple of minutes. Later, she took 4-5 drops of retinol serum on her palm and gently massaged into her skin. Telling us the benefits of the serum, the actress said, 'The goodness of Vitamin A, which is Retinol, will take care of your acne, scars, pigmentation, and dark spots. While the Vitamin C, presented in the serum, will even tone your skin and will also brighten it up. And Lastly, it also has glycerine as the hero ingredient. This will lock the moisture and keep your skin hydrated'.

Coming to the make-up, Hina Khan began by putting some dots of foundation on her face and blended it in using her fingertips. She then set the base in place by coating it with some compact powder. The actress then moved on to use her eye shadow palette and took some brown shade eye shadow on her flat eye shadow brush. Hina applied it all over her crease and blended it well to give it a depth effect. Then, to give her eyes a smokey effect, she took black eye shadow and applied it all over her lids. While applying the eye shadow, she gave us a tip by quoting, 'Whenever you do an eye shadow, start with less'. After giving smokey effect with her black eye shadow, the diva then dragged the same eye shadow to her lower lash line as well. She then took a little amount of highlighter on her fingertip and applied it on her brow bone. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress applied black kohl on her waterline. Using the eyebrow pencil, she filled-in her brows properly.

Next, Hina picked blush and the blush brush and adds a hint of colour on the apple of her cheeks. The actress applied a mixture of three-four lipsticks to get the perfect nude pink shade. She then untied her highlighted layered tresses and flaunted the wavy look. After that, she finished off her make-up by applying a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. Later, the Hacked actress took off her hairpins and wore a pretty shimmering golden headband. She took out some hair flicks and looked even prettier.

After she got done with her hairstyle and make-up, the diva quickly changed her outfit and showed off her final look. She donned a full-sleeved high-neck plain white top and tucked it with a sharply-pleated metallic blue midi skirt. Hina opted for a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned chain necklaces.

We absolutely loved this winter-perfect make-up look of Hina Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Hina Khan