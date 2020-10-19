LMIFW SS 21: Riveting Glimpses From The First-Ever Digital Beauty Show Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The ongoing Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021 is full of surprises. So far, we have been loving the surprises. With the first-ever phygital edition of the FDCI's India Fashion Week, we also witnessed the first-ever digital beauty show. And we are wondering why we don't have more beauty shows!

As per the FDCI Instagram, "The Lotus Make-up Beauty Show has been curated to rejoice in festive joy with more meaning and appreciation for life." A blend of beauty trends of 2021, artsy make-up and festive make-up, this beauty show with a theme of "Beyond Beauty" aimed at expressing human emotions through make-up. And it did succeed to quite an extent.

The uncanny make-up look displayed at the beauty show could evidently be seen as an expressive art form. Here are some of the riveting glimpses from the beauty show to inspire the inner artist in you.

The first trend that caught our eyes was the intense eye look. With a natural, flawless and highlighted base, the eye make-up brought the spark to the look. It wasn't your usual eye make-up with the eyeshadow blended to perfection on your eyelids. Oh no! This was an extreme makeover that featured eyeshadow from the outer corner of your eyes going towards the side of your temple till your hairline.

Two prominent looks used the red shade to mark the areas around the eyes in a red square with the rest of the make-up extremely minimal.

Other eye look featured intense kohled eyes with thick winged eyeliner and blue eyeshadow all over the lids. Warm base, sharp contour and almost-bare lips coupled with pulled-back hair increased the impact of this look.

Another eye look that caught our attention was the one with two curved black patterns. From the outer corner of the eyes, the curved patterns were drawn on either side of the eye. With one curve drawn over the eyebrow and other on the cheeks, and embellished with tiny golden rhinestones, this look is a keeper.

Then there was a look with a dewy and highlighted base, glossy eyelids and lips splattered in a myriad of colours. With half of the lips painted in a dark teal shade, the other half was covered in patches of pink, red and blue lip shades.

Moving on from this boho look, a couple of looks in the show featured gold foils. One was fierce and one was subtle. On a background of teal blue lips and smudged lower lash line, the tiny golden foils that covered one side of the face made for a look that isn't everyone's cup of tea.

The other one was a spin on the traditional Bengali look with sharp eyebrows, blushed cheeks, a huge red bindi and golden foil spread on hair styled in a low bun.

Talking about the hairstyles, from double buns to high ponytail and top knot, the beauty show had all the trendy hairstyles for you to get inspired. We have bookmarked our favourites from the show and we suggest you bookmark yours too!

All Image Credits: FDCI Instagram