Kareena Kapoor’s Smokey Eye Make-up For Dance India Dance Pre Finale: A Step-by-step Guide
About last night, Kareena Kapoor Khan slew in a stunning make-up look for the pre-finale of the dance reality show Dance India Dance. She went for the black smokey eye look which she paired with a minimal base and a nude lip. Her make-up was on point and complemented her ravishing thigh-high slit black dress.
Her make-up artist, Mickey Contractor did a great of balancing the intensity of her eye look with the subtle lip. Her wet and sleek hair, styled by Yianni Tsapatori, was an elegant addition to her look.
You might notice that this isn't some extragavant make-up look. The flushed base and the nude lip added a certain amount of charm to this look. And that is what you need to take away from this look. The correct pairing can notch up even the basic looks.
And if you're interested in recreating this look, here is how you can do that.
What you need
- Primer
- Foundation
- Concealer
- Blush
- Brown eyeshadow
- Black eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Black eye pencil
- Mascara
- Eyebrow pencil
- Beige lipstick
- Setting powder
- Setting spray
- Beauty blender
- Blush brush
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
Steps to recreate the look
- Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and apply it to the T-zone of your face using patting motions. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.
- Apply the foundation on your face and use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.
- Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it well using the same damp beauty blender.
- Set the concealer by putting some setting powder over it. This prevents that mascara from creasing.
- Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows.
- Moving on to the eyes, apply a little concealer all over your lid.
- Dip the eyeshadow brush in the brown eyeshadow, tap off the excess and apply it on your crease. Go over it a few times to get the intensity that you desire. Apply the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.
- Next, apply the black eyeshadow all over your lid and take your time blending it in.
- Thinly line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.
- Precisely line your lower waterline and tightline your eyes using the eye pencil.
- Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Let it dry before applying another coat of mascara.
- Apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks.
- To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.
