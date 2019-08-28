Kareena Kapoor’s Make-up Look For The Latest Episode Of Dance India Dance Is A Stuff Of Dreams Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

It is safe to say that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a pro when it comes to nailing various make-up looks. Kareena, whose go-to make-up look is a very subtle and minimalist make-up look with perfectly kohled eyes, often surprises us with a bold lip or an awe-inspiring hairdo. But when this time Kareena wore a nude make-up look, she looked an absolute dream that we couldn't take our eyes off her.

Just last week Kareena walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designers Gauri & Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in a stunning cherry make-up look that amazed us all and it doesn't seem she's going to stop anytime soon. As you might know that Kareena has been playing the role of a judge for the dance reality show Dance India Dance and with each episode she ups her beauty game.

For the latest episode of the show, Kareena chose a subtle yet impactful make-up look. Keeping the base matte and full-coverage, she sculpted her face with some contouring and added a soft blush on the apples of her cheeks to bring some colour to her face. Talking about her eye make-up she coloured her lid with a well-blended mocha brown eyeshadow, which she applied to her lower lash line as well, and topped it off with thick black eyeliner. Perfectly lined eyes, filled-in brows and a gentle coat of mascara finished off her eye look.

She rounded off the look with a semi-matte nude lipstick that was close to her skin tone and meshed beautifully with her base. She kept her hairstyle effortless with the middle-parted hair falling over her shoulders and framing her face superbly.

The stunning diva wore a black strapless dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit that had an interesting green detail added to it. The dress fit her like a glove and added to her charisma. Needless to say, we loved her black and sassy avatar.

What are your thoughts about this look? Did you find it as fascinating as we did? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.